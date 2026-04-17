Isuzu sets new production record in March as D-Max sales soar

Ahead of the facelift model's launch, a total of 3 008 units of the locally made D-Max left dealership floors last month.

Isuzu Motors South Africa has officially confirmed March as having been its highest annual month-on-month production offset on record.

On the up

In total, the Japanese brand posted sales 3 513 units, which placed it fourth behind Toyota, Volkswagen and Suzuki in the overall monthly brand rankings

Of these, 3 008 were attributed to the locally built D-Max and the rest to its truck division, also assembled at the Struandale plant in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The highest number of D-Max’s ever sold saw it become the country’s second best-selling vehicle and bakkie behind the Toyota Hilux.

Isuzu also stated that a year-on-year comparison has resulted in a 21% uptake of D-Max sales to 27 400 units.

Facelift D-Max coming

The brand has, meanwhile, confirmed that the eagerly awaited facelift D-Max will soon go on-sale, however, it didn’t specify when.

It also hinted that the next generation D-Max, due in 2027, could still be produced locally, but only after principal products in Thailand commences.

Setting records takes a lot

“Records are built on more than just machinery and equipment; they are built on the discipline of our people and the loyalty of our customers,” Isuzu’s outgoing Executive Vice-President for Manufacturing and Product Engineering, Dominic Rimmer, said.

“Every record-breaking vehicle that leaves our production line represents a promise kept to our customers. We aren’t just chasing volumes; we are expanding responsibly to move the world for those who keep our economies moving.

“The success of this financial year is rooted in the collective effort, skills, and commitment of the Isuzu Motors South Africa workforce, supported by strong systems and operational discipline”.

MU-X

Besides the D-Max, the Thai-sourced MU-X will benefit from a second round of updates later this year, of which the exact nature is unknown.

MU-X will receive more revisions, of an unspecified nature, later this year. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Accounting for the smallest number of Isuzu’s sales, the MU-X, which debuted its current facelift look last year, will remain an imported model similar to the Ford Everest, despite being based on the same platform as the D-Max.