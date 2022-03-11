Revived Acura Integra fully detailed as the sporty Civic South Africa won’t get

Charl Bosch

Brought back to life last year after a then 16 year hiatus, Honda’s North American luxury division, Acura, has provided more details of the all-new Integra ahead of its market debut.

Showcased in pre-production from in November, the Integra, unlike previous generations, will be restricted to the United States and therefore sold only as a Acura with no Honda equivalent planned for other markets.

No longer available as a coupe but exclusively as a sedan, the Integra is based on the same platform as the Civic sedan and hatch, with its overall design falling-in with Acura’s current design language in the shape of the brand’s so-called diamond pentagon grille and chicane LED headlights.

Sporting a rounded rear facia similar to the much loved Integra DC5 and the Peugeot 406 Coupe, the Integra rides as standard on 17-inch alloy wheels, though upgrading to the A-Spec trim level adds 18 or 19-inch alloys, a bootlid spoiler and A-Spec front wing badges.

Design of the rear pays tribute to the iconic Integra DC5 as well as the Peugeot 406 Coupe.

Despite its Civic underpinnings, the Integra’s chassis has been revised and the brakes upgraded for better stopping power.

As well as uniquely tuned variable power steering, Acura has added its adaptive damper system and Integrated Dynamics system (IDS) to the Integra as standard, the latter fitted with three modes; Normal, Comfort and Sport.

Opting for the Technology Pack meanwhile brings a synthesised sound setting as well as an Individual mode for the IDS, which allows the driver to customise the throttle response, ride and power delivery.

Revealed for the first time, the Integra’s interior, sans the Acura specific steering wheel, largely mirrors that of the Civic in look and design.

As standard, the 10.2-inch digital instrument is complimented by a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an eight-speaker sound system, faux leather seats with the fronts being heated, and a choice of three colours; ebony, orchid and red.

Opting for the Technology Package though brings a bigger nine-inch display, electric front seats trimmed in micro-suede, a wireless smartphone charger, a 5.3-inch Heads-Up Display and a 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D surround sound system.

Unique to the A-Spec meanwhile are alloy pedals and contrasting stitching on the steering wheel, gear lever, doors and seats.

Regardless of the model chosen, safety in the Integra is inclusive, consisting of Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Interior is almost identical to that of the Civic.

Reserved for models fitted with the standard CVT is Traffic Jam Assist, while A-Spec derivatives equipped with the Technology Package receive rear parking sensors and low-speed Autonomous Emergency Braking.

As already revealed, the Integra debuts with a single powerunit, the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol as the Civic Si.

Pumping out an unchanged 147kW/260Nm, the mill is paired as standard to the mentioned CVT or a six-speed manual, the latter being the sole recipient of a limited slip differential.

As before though, no performance figures were divulged with Acura also declining to comment on rumours of a more powerful Type S model equipped with the same turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 as the bigger TLX Type S.

Going on sale during the North American spring that runs from March to May, the Integra will be produced alongside the TLX at the Marysville Plant in Ohio in pricing from $30 000 (R452 430).

As mentioned, no plans are in place to offer the Integra in any other market but the United States.