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Hyron Andrews: French authorities reveal cause of death

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Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

21 October 2026

02:53 pm

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The Lions lock passed away last Friday in a hotel in France.

Hyron Andrews

Hyron Andrews of the Lions, and formerly of the Sharks, passed away last Friday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

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Lions lock Hyron Andrews’ cause of death has been made known by French authorities.

The 31-year-old Lions player died last Friday, just a day before his team faced La Rochelle in a Champions Cup match.

Andrews only joined the Lions this season after previously playing for the Sharks in Durban and Sale in England.

The Lions announced on Wednesday that Andrews’ death was caused by an aortic dissection. This dissection most likely occurred on an aortic aneurysm.

The French authorities, who conducted the autopsy and in whose care Andrews’ body currently remains, described the cause of death as “a tear in the aorta (due to natural causes), which led to a significant accumulation of blood within the sac surrounding the heart”.

The Andrews family has asked for respect, privacy and patience during this time as the repatriation process begins.

A timeline for the return of Andrews’ body to South Africa has not yet been determined. Further information will be communicated when it becomes available and under the guidance of the family.

The Lions have retired Andrews’ No 5 jersey for the durations of this season’s Champions Cup competition.

The Joburg-based side are still on tour in Europe and play two United Rugby Championship games in the next two weekends.

For more on an aortic dissection click here.

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