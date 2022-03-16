Externally enhanced S-Edition joins Suzuki Vitara Brezza range

Charl Bosch

Suzuki Auto South Africa has expanded the Vitara Brezza line-up from four to six models with the inclusion of a new S-Edition, a nomenclature already in use on the S-Presso.

Based on the entry-level GL, the S-Edition receives a series of exterior fittings otherwise not offered.

This includes 16-inch alloy wheels, satin silver bumper and side skirts inserts, faux carbon fibre detailing on the grille and stainless door sill protectors.

ALSO READ: Suzuki preparing all-new Brezza for unveiling in 2022

Inside, the interior continues as is with standard features comprising a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors, height adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control, folding electric mirrors, steering wheel mounted audio controls, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, all around electric windows and remote central locking.

Available with either the five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox, motivation is unchanged with outputs of 77kW/138Nm from the K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Price

As with the rest of the Vitara Brezza range, the S-Edition’s price comes with a five-year/200 000 km warranty as well as a four-year/60 000 km service plan.