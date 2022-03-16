Aston Martin V12 Vantage revealed as nameplate’s bent-twelve farewell

Charl Bosch

Having debuted the Spectre-inspired Vantage in 2017, Aston Martin has taken the covers off of the all-new V12 Vantage confirmed to be the swansong for the nameplate’s reliance on a bent-twelve power unit.

With its replacement, due in 2025, on track to be an electric model according to a report last year by motor1.com, the final V12 Vantage will be a limited edition model with Aston having already announced a sell-out of all 333 units destined for production.

Despite CEO and former AMG head, Tobias Moers, telling Britain’s Autocar last month that the V12 engine will live on for a bit longer prior to the electric switch, its application in the Vantage ends a 13 year streak that started with the previous 6.0-litre generation in 2009.

The most extreme V12 Vantage ever made, the newcomer employs the familiar AMG-sourced 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 from the DBS, DB11 and DBX that produces 515kW/753Nm.

Styling has remained largely unchanged from the 2017 original.

Positioned at a 60-degree angle, and paired to a ZF-sourced eight-speed Touchtronic transmission with a mechanical limited slip differential included, the V12 Vantage will get from 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.4 seconds before topping out at exactly 200 mph or 322 km/h.

Adding to its performance credentials, the V12 is also lighter than the V8 with its 1 795 kg kerb mass being as a result of the restyled body relying on carbon fibre for the bonnet, bumpers, wings, door sills and rear wing.

Carbon rear wing helps produce a claimed 204 kg of downforce.

Mounted on satin black or satin black diamond-turned 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot 4S tyres, the V12’s additional visual differences come in the shape of a 40 mm wider front track, a new front bumper with a full width splitter, a large grille for better cooling, wider door sills and the mentioned wing that helps provide 204 kg of downforce.

Just as extensive, if not more, the V12’s chassis has been revised to include not only the mentioned differential, but also a new diffuser and adaptive dampers, new springs and anti-roll bars.

Bar a number of bespoke materials, the V12’s interior differs little from the V8.

Completing the changes are new bushings, a stiffer rear suspension tower strut brace, improved body stiffness, recalibrated power steering and a new stainless exhaust system that helps cut weight by 7.2 kg.

Providing stopping power, the carbon ceramic brakes utilise a six-piston caliper setup at the front and four at the rear, with the discs measuring 410 mm and 380 mm respectively. According to Aston, the application has resulted in a 23 kg weight save over the steel brakes the V8 comes standard with.

Sport seats can be trimmed in a selection of materials.

Inside, the overall design remains unchanged, but with unique touches applied by Gaydon’s Q by Aston Martin personalisation division.

These includes semi-aniline leather trimmed sport seats with a perforated and quilted pattern, carbon fibre shells for the seats themselves and standard carbon fibre inserts.

AMG-sourced 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 produces 515kW/753Nm.

Available options comprise woven leather or Alcantara inserts on the seats, anodised centre console dials, a selection of colours for the brake calipers, exposed carbon fibre interior accents and tinted lacquers also for various interior trim pieces.

Due to enter production in the first quarter of the year, delivers of the V12 Vantage will officially commence in the second quarter but, as mentioned, without an expected backlog due to all units having been accounted for.