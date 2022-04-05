More accessible Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge heading to South Africa

Charl Bosch

Having officially set its electrified plan for South Africa into motion last month, Volvo has confirmed availability of a second all-electric Recharge derivative of the XC40.

Positioned below the P8, which sold-out after only four days following its reveal in May last year, the P6 retains the same styling, but with a significant change on the propulsion front.

While motivated by the same 69-kWh lithium-ion battery pack as the P8, the P6 takes leave of the rear-mounted electric motor, meaning drive goes to the front wheels only instead of all four.

Power is therefore reduced from 304kW/660Nm to 170kW/330Nm with the 0-100 km/h sprint increasing from 4.9 seconds to 7.4 seconds. Again limited to 180 km/h, the P6’s claimed range is marginally higher than that of the P8 at 423 km versus 418 km.

ALSO READ: Volvo has all bases covered in its electric revolution

Like the P8, the P6 comes as standard with an 11 kW on-board charger, though no details regarding charging times were revealed.

“Just like the twin-motor version, the XC40 P6 Recharge serves up tremendous on-road refinement, yet still boasts more than enough power to be exceedingly fun to drive. In addition, its high level of energy efficiency results in a usable range in excess of 400 km, all with the benefits of zero tailpipe emissions,” Volvo Car South Africa Managing Director Greg Maruszewski said.

As with the P8, the XC40 P6 Recharge won’t be offered with trim level designations. Instead, it will be an all-inclusive model with a likely limited assortment of optional extras.

For now, pricing remains unknown, but speculation is it will start around R1-million, thus bridging the gap between the internal combustion powered T5 that retails from R821 674 and the P8 priced at R1 200 000.