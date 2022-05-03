Isuzu pours R580-million into local suppliers

Motoring Correspondent

Isuzu Motors South Africa has invested R580-million to support component localisation as part of its greater investment in local production of the new D-Max bakkie.

The process represents a significant opportunity to transform the automotive sector and usher in the entry of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) participants in its supply chain.

Isuzu has maintained an automotive industry B-BBEE Level One rating for a second consecutive year.

“With the relevant commodities intellectual property rights secured we’ve collaborated with our local supply partners to develop the necessary capabilities to sustainably manufacture those commodities in South Africa,” Isuzu Motors South Africa’s Senior Vice-President for Commercial Operations, Komane Pitso, said.

Over the last few decades design capability has transitioned to being more multinational, so we have to get involved locally. Great strides have been made in the alliance between the automotive industry and government.

“But this isn’t enough, the automotive industry still faces tough challenges in accelerating localisation and developing a future-proof supply chain, and without localisation, the automotive industry will struggle to remain competitive,” Pitso concluded.

Through this process, Isuzu has had the opportunity to work with 107 local component manufacturers, maintaining a local value add content footprint and creating 235 new job opportunities at local component manufacturers.