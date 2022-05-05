Hardcore BMW M4 CSL teased ahead of 20 May reveal

Charl Bosch

BMW has officially begun teasing the all-new M4 CSL ahead of its confirmed world debut on 20 May.

While the pair of since deleted images only discloses certain styling cues, an integrated Porsche ducktail-style boot lid spoiler, yellow Matrix LED headlights and a just visible carbon fibre front splitter, further details of the first CSL badged BMW since the E46 M3 are otherwise unknown.

However, based on recent spy shots by motor1.com, the most hardcore M4 to date will be different in several areas form the current range-topping Competition.

As evident by the images snapped by the publication in February of the prototype undergoing testing, the CSL sports extended side sills and quad exhaust outlets, as well as carbon inlays on the seats, together with illuminated M4 badges below the headrests.

Aside from a series of changes poised to take place underneath its skin, the publication reports that the M4 CSL will fall in line with its moniker, “Coupe Sport Leichtbau” or Coupe Sport Lightweight, and tip the scales at some 100 kg lighter than the Competition.

Upfront, the S58 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine will be updated to produce 410 kW instead of the previously alleged 405 kW, while sending drive to all four wheels via the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox only.

Porsche-like ducktail rear spoiler promises a lot.

In a related post by the BMW Blog, production of the M4 CSL will be even more limited than that of the E46 M3 CSL with only 1 000 units set to be produced.

As indicated last year, it will however spawn a lesser CS derivative reportedly due in 2023 as well as an M3 CS that could debut later this year with an alleged output of 390 kW from the S58 mill.

Until confirmation is made, the M4 CSL remains a no-no for South Africa, but seeing as limited quantities of the M3 CSL did make it to market, expect a handful of examples to potentially be offered at a considerable premium over the R2 000 797 asking price of the M4 xDrive.