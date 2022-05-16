Red Star serves-up Regional Extreme Festival showstopper

Andre De Kock

Round two of the 2022 Inland Regional Extreme Festival tour at the Red Star Raceway near Delmas produced a brilliant spectacle and some unexpected winners on Saturday.

Heading up proceedings were two races for the BMW M Performance brigade.

BMW tuning guru Sav Gualtieri (Savspeed M3 Turbo) led race one throughout but outbraked himself on the last lap and went farming.

That left Adrian Dalton (Xtra Clothing M3 Turbo) to win from Gualteiri, followed by William Einkamerer (BTAS 335i), Fabio Fedetto (M4) and Andreas Meier (#tradeamateurs STC).

Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo) won both the PABAR VW Challenge races. Picture: Ride to Race.

Dalton won race two as well, followed over the line by Einkamerer, Fedetto, Carlo Garbini (Kimnbo 328i Turbo) and Jagger Robertson (Big Boss Auto 328i Turbo).

Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo) won both the PABAR VW Challenge races, while Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo) and Stiaan Kriel (Design Hut Polo) swapped the second and third places, respectively.

The first Car Care Clinic 111 race went to Lenard Archer (ACD Welkom Honda Civic Type R), followed by Kobus Brits (Pragma Volkswagen Polo) and Adrian Dalton (Xtra Clothing Volkswagen Golf).

Archer won race two as well, leading home Dalton and Francois Henning (Selectreg.co.za Volkswagen Polo).

Lenard Archer (ACD Welkom Huyndai Getz) took the opening Car Care Clinic SuperHatch race from Francois Henning (Selectreg.co.za Volkswagen Polo) and Devon Piazza-Musso (Hot 102.7 Volkswagen Polo). Henning took race two, leading home Archer and Piazza-Musso.

The first Lotus Challenge heat went to Thomas Falkiner (Taylon), leading home Rudi Barnard (Birkin) and David Coetzee (Birkin).

Falkiner failed to start race two, leaving Barnard to win from Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin) and Andre Human (Adlem Auto Birkin).

Kobus Brits (Pragma Volkswagen Polo) won both the On The Track Clubmans races from Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda Ballade) and Wayne Perrera (Grange Volkswagen Golf GTI). Lawrence won race two, finishing ahead of Perrera and Brits.

Lenard Archer (ACD Welkom Honda Civic Type R) won both the Car Care Clinic 111 races. Picture: Ride to Race.

On both occasions, Deon du Plessis (BPT KTM X-Bow) won the Sports Car category, which started behind the Clubmans cars, from veteran Klippies Krige (Lotus 7).

Devin Robertson (Big Boss Auto Legend) took the first Liqui Moly INEX Legend race from Jagger Robertson (Liqui Moly Legend) and Gerhard Roux (INEX Legend).

Both races two and three went to Jagger Robertson, from Roux and Tyler Robertson (AF Fans Legend).

The next round of this year’s Inland Extreme Festival will be held at the Free State Phakisa Raceway on Saturday, 10 September.