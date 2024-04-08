Extreme Festivals bringing motorsport extravaganza to Kyalami

For only time this year, the National and local Inland Extreme Festivals combine for a weekend of speed and noise as South Africa's premier race track.

Robert Wolk (BMW 128ti) and defending champion Saood Variawa (Toyota Corolla) could fight for victories in the weekend’s South African Touring Car races. Picture: Reynard Gelderblom.

For Extreme Festival competitors and fans, one of the 2024 season’s highlights will arrive this weekend, when the South African contingent will get its only opportunity of the year to compete on the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit.

A total of 11 racing disciplines, on four and two wheels, with no fewer than 297 competitors have entered for the motorsport extravaganza at South Africa’s premiere race track.

National Touring Cars

Topping events will be two races for the premier South African Touring Car category.

Defending champion Saood Variawa (Toyota Corolla) will face off against Robert Wolk (BMW 128ti), Julian van der Watt (Volkswagen Golf GTI),Michael van Rooyen (Toyota Corolla), Nathi Msimanga (Toyota Corolla), Michael Stephen (Safair BMW 128ti) and Anthony Pretorius (Toyota Corolla).

Field of Polos

Behind them top contenders in the SupaCup category will include Jonathan Mogotsi, Keegan Campos, Charl Visser, Jason Campos and Dean Venter.

Factory works driver Jonathan Mogotsi should fight for podiums in the SupaCup category. Picture: Reynard Gelderblom.

The Astron Energy Polo Cup category should be led by individuals like Kyle Visser, Tyler Robertson, Pierluigi Muzzulini, Ethan Coetzee, Luigi Ferro, Johan Gouws and Jason Loosemore.

The PABAR VW Challenge will see 36 Polos on the grid, led by drivers like Wayne Masters, Bevan Masters, Mike Bargaglia, Madodana Mfana, Dean Ross, Nicole Lombard and Stuart Mack.

Single-seaters

Investchem Formula 1600 victory fighters should include Jason Coetzee (Mygale), Nicholas van Weely (Mygale), Alex Vos (Mygale), KC Ensor-Smith (Mygale), Ewan Holtzhausen (Mygale), Mikel Bezuidenhout (F1600), Shrien Naidoo (Mygale) and Siyabonga Mankonkwana (Mygale).

Defending champion, Jaco Schriks (Rhema), will head up the DOE Formula Vee entry, challenged by people like Peter Hills (Rhema), Gert van den Berg (Rhema), Johan Gouws (Formula Vee), Vaughn Hills (Vee), Lendl Jansen (Rhema), Blane de Meilon (Stinger) and Kyle Watt (Rhema).

Supercars

The weekend’s quickest lap times should be set in the Dunlop Extreme Supercars category.

Pre-event favourites will include Franco Scribante (Porsche 911 GT2 RS), Jonathan du Toit (Lamborghini Huracan), Stuart White (Lamborghini Huracan), Silvio Scribante (Lamborghini Huracan), Charl Arangies (Mercedes-AMG GT3) and Gianni Giannoccaro (Nissan GT-R),

The Dunlop Extreme Supercars category will have pre-event victory favourites like Franco Scribante (Porsche 911 GT2 RS) and Jonathan du Toit (Lamborghini Huracan). Picture: Reynard Gelderblom

Not to be discounted are Mark du Toit (Ferrari F430), Arnold Neveling (Audi R8 LMS), Ricky Giannoccaro ( Lamborghini Huracan) and Xolile Letlaka (Lamborghini Huracan).

Adding noisy, tyre smoking spectacle will be two races for Mobil 1 V8 Supercars.

Front runners should include Julian Familiaris (Chevrolet Corvette), Warren Lombard (Ford Mustang), Thomas Reib (Chevrolet Lumina), Terry Wilford (Ford Mustang), Steve Herbst (Chevrolet Corvette) and Sam Dahl (Ford Falcon).

GR Cup

Top motoring journalists like The Citizen’s Jaco van der Merwe, Hannes Visser, Bernie Helberg, Sean Nurse and motoring personality Kumbi Mitshakazi will compete in the GR Cup with the Toyota GR Corolla introduced at the last round in Cape Town.

Meanwhile, top youngsters in the Yaris GR Cup will include Kent Swartz, Rayn Naicker, Niko Zafiris, Dylan Pragi and Werner Venter.

Two wheels

A total of 33 riders will tackle the Sunbet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Cup races.

Defending overall champion Graeme van Breda will come under attack from people like Pieter de Vos, Clinton Seller, James Barson, Alann Jon Venter, Jason Lamb, Trevor Westman, Appanna Ganapathy and Teddy Brooke.

Mass of BMWs

The BMW ///M Performance Parts category will set a Kyalami record, with a total of 60 entries taking to the tarmac in five classes.

The BMW ///M Performance Parts category will set a Kyalami record, with a total of 60 entries taking to the tarmac in five classes. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Fighting for overall victories at the front should be drivers like Bob Neill (M3 Turbo), Sav Gualtieri (328i Turbo), Renier Smith (M3 Turbo), Paulo Loureiro (335i), Fabio Fedetto (M4 Turbo), Ryan Naicker (M3 GTR), Andreas Meier (320i Turbo STC), Jaco Storm (M3 Turbo) and Salvi Gualtieri (M3 Turbo).

111 GTs and Saloons

The 111/GT Sports and Saloon Car races will have a variety of competitors.

Top contenders in the 111 Sports and Saloon Car races should include Lucas Bezuidenhout (Lexus IS 300) and Melanie Spurr (Volkswagen Golf GTI). Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Top contenders should include drivers like Dawie Olivier (BMW 325i), Lucas Bezuidenhout (Lexus IS 300), Mark du Toit (BMW 116i), Kyle Watt (Volkswagen Polo), Piet Potgieter (Volkswagen Golf), Wouter Roos (Volkswagen Polo), Lenard Archer (BMW 330i), Melanie Spurr (Volkswagen Golf GTI) and Phillip Meyer (Porsche 924).

When and how much?

The Kyalami gates will open early on both Friday and Saturday, with racing planned to start at 07h00 both days.

Admission will cost R200 per adult, with Friday’s tickets valid on both days. Food and drink will be on sale or you can take your own.

