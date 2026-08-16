Land Rover Discovery Gemini classy farewell for embattled model

Special edition badge gives seven-seater SUV distinctive looks and more spec.

Often the case when a car model approaches the end of its life cycle, the manufacturer rolls out special or limited editions. With the future of the Land Rover Discovery still uncertain, the Gemini badge might even be one of the last of the SUV’s models ever.

The Citizen Motoring recently spent a week in the Land Rover Discovery Gemini, which was introduced locally last year alongside another special edition, the Tempest. Based on the range entry-level S model, the Gemini badge brings with it various aesthetic enhancements and some additional spec in the cabin.

Technically like its Defender sibling, the Discovery is not called a Land Rover anymore. But until the British moniker removes the actual Land Rover badging from the Discovery, we’ll continue to refer to it as such.

Gemini badge pays homage

For the record, Gemini was the internal moniker for the 2.5-litre diesel engine that powered the original Land Rover Discovery in 1989. Currently in its fifth generation, the Discovery could be on its way out alongside its smaller sibling, the Discovery Sport. It has been confirmed that the latter’s production will cease at the end of the year, with speculation rife that an all-electric SUV might replace the Discovery.

An electrically deployable tow bar comes standard. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Over and above the S model, the Gemini gets a gloss black Narvik Black roof, Gemini graphics on its B-pillars and an Atlas Grey finish around the front grille. The model also comes standard with 21-inch diamond turned silver alloy wheels. As these wheels are one of the key differences between the S and Gemini, we found it quite ironic that our test model was fitted with optional 22-inch gloss dark grey contrast alloys at R29 400.

In its defence, our Land Rover Discovery Gemini was at least clad in the mesmerising Sedona Red paintwork. This hue was previously only available on Defender.

Land Rover Discovery plush inside

Inside, the Gemini designation features tri-zone climate control and a cooled centre console compartment. Once again in our tester’s case, the tri-zone climate control made way for a four-zone system that came part or the R25 670 Comfort Pack. The latter also includes a solar attenuating windscreen, configurable cabin lighting, four-zone climate control, cabin air purification plus and powered inner tailgate.

The Discovery comes standard with a Pivi Pro 11.4-inch infotainment system. Our tester came with the excellent Meridian Surround system, which was a steal at “only” R5 300.

The seven-seater oozes not only elegant finishing, but also plenty of space. It offers a handy 258 litres of boot space with all seven seats up, which goes up to 1 231 litres with the electric-folding third row folded flat.

The interior oozes elegance. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Unchanged from the Discovery S is the 3.0-litre Ingenium straight-six turbodiesel engine which features 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance. The mill makes 257kW of power and 700Nm of torque that go to all four wheels via eight-speed automatic transmission.

Plenty of power

The powertrain is one of the Discovery’s highlights, with of urge on tap when you need it. Despite a slight bit of low-down turbo lag, the engine does an incredible job of getting the almost 2.4-ton monstrosity up to the national limit. But the problem is, it does not want it stop there.

The electronic air suspension ensures a smooth ride that takes care of all the imperfections of our roads. It also raises ground clearance from 207mm to 285mm for hard-core off-roading, something we avoided because of those shiny rims.

We thought our fuel consumption of 12.5L/100km over the course of the week was very expectable for a vehicle of this size. Especially with the enthusiasm we drove it with.

The Land Rover Discovery Gemini costs R2 038 800 and went up to R2 120 924 with the optional extras in the case of our tester. If offers a classy alternative if a Defender is too butch and a Range Rover Sport of too bling for you. One that is sadly not likely to be around for much longer.