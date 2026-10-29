What to expect: Launch date handed to all-new Hyundai Venue

Venue will have a streamlined model line-up comprising three models and two trim levels.

Approved for South Africa last month, Hyundai has announced an official date for the second generation Venue’s market launch.

Known internally as the QU2, the Venue still rides on the K-platform co-developed with sister brand Kia, but in this case, the newer K1 that underpins the smaller Exter and the incoming Kia Syros.

Line-up known

Detailed on the model and technical fronts, the Venue will have a streamlined line-up comprising three variants and two engine options.

South Africa will again be privy to the 1.0-litre turbocharged engine as the flagship engine option. Picture: Hyundai India

As with the outgoing model, the entry-level Premium’s motivation comes from the carryover normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine outputting 61kW/113Nm. A five-speed manual is again the sole transmission option.

In mid-spec Premium and flagship N-Line guises, the Venue is outfitted with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol that delivers 88kW/172Nm to the ground through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Dimensions

First revealed in India last September, the Venue takes after the Santa Fe and new Tucson aesthetically, with its revised platform having resulted in the following dimensions:

Length : 3 995 mm;

: 3 995 mm; Wheelbase : 2 520 mm;

: 2 520 mm; Height : 1 665 mm;

: 1 665 mm; Width: 1 800 mm

This makes it 40 mm taller and 30 mm wider than the first generation, with its wheelbase and length continuing unchanged.

New interior

Inside, the South African-spec Venue is anticipated to receive the new multi-function steering wheel and digital climate control panel, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the new 10.25 or 12.3-inch infotainment system.

Along with a new centre console, the Venue’s specification sheet could include a wireless smartphone charging pad, ventilated front seats, a rear window blind, ambient lighting and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

Interior represents a significant departure from the previous generation Venue. Picture: Hyundai India

New on the driver safety and driver assistance side are:

six airbags;

surround-view camera system;

tyre pressure monitor;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist;

Lane Keep Assist;

Driver Attention Alert;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Arriving when?

Officially bowing on 13 November, Hyundai South Africa is likely to confirm price and final specification details then.