Turbo arrives as Tata prices facelift Punch range below R300 000

Updated Punch arrives in South Africa just over a year after going on sale

Believed until now to only be unveiled next year, Tata has sprung a surprise by announcing price and specification details for the facelift Punch.

Price dropped

India’s best-selling new vehicle of 2024, the updated Punch arrives on the back of its preview unveiling at the launch of the Osprey last month, and more than nine months after its debut in India.

More crucially, pricing has been reduced for the entry-level model by R20 000, while the entire line-up no longer exceeds R300 000.

New outside

The first refresh afforded to the Punch since its home market debut six years ago, its new aesthetic comprises slimmer LED headlights, a new bumper and grille, restyled air intakes, a redesigned satin silver imitation skidplate and new daytime running lights.

Rear-end changes to the Punch are easy to spot. Picture: Tata

At the rear, the bumper has been changed to include the same skidplate as the front, while a full-width LED light bar connects the newly redesigned light clusters.

Interior

Inside, the same steering wheel as the Osprey with the illumined Tata logo across the black central panel has been fitted, along with upgraded materials plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

All variants get a new seven-inch digital instrument cluster as standard. Picture: Tata

A new seven-inch digital instrument cluster and standard six airbags across all variants round the interior off.

Line-up reshuffle

In perhaps the biggest change, the line-up has been reduced from five to three variants, with the removal of the previous Adventure+S and flagship Creative+ variants.

New is the Pure, which also becomes the base variant, followed by the carryover Adventure and the Accomplished+, the latter now the new range-topper.

More boost

At the same time, the five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) has been removed completely and, as in India, the 1.2-litre Revotron turbo-petrol from the Osprey and Curvv added.

The revisions mean that, on the power front, the existing normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol remains, but now connected solely to the five-speed manual gearbox and only available on the Pure and Adventure. Power and torque figures are unchanged at 65kW/115Nm.

For the Accomplished+, the Revotron petrol sends its 88kW/170Nm to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, augmented by an equally new Sport mode to go with the Eco and City settings offered on the Pure and Adventure.

Spec

In terms of individual specification, the Pure has the following as standard:

15-inch steel wheels;

LED headlights;

folding electric mirrors;

follow-me-home headlights;

multi-function steering wheel;

height-adjustable driver’s seat;

rear air-conditioning vents;

electric windows;

eight-inch infotainment display;

four-speaker sound system;

two type-C USB ports;

rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

tyre pressure monitor;

ABS and EBD;

electronic stability control.

Moving up, the Adventure brings imitation alloy 15-inch wheels, auto-folding electric mirrors, auto on/off headlights, keyless entry, push-button start and rain-sense wipers.

A cooled glovebox and 360-degreee camera system round the middle trim variant off.

Beside its new drivetrain, the Accomplished+ gets the following as standard:

16-inch alloy wheels;

leather-wrapped steering wheel;

automatic climate control;

six-speaker sound system;

10.25-inch infotainment display;

voice activated panoramic sunroof;

ambient lighting;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

hill descent control.

Colours

In total, there is a choice of six colours:

Cliffside Grey;

Cape Silverleaf;

First Light White;

Kalahari Sunet Yellow;

Aloe Crimson Red;

Highveld Horizon Blue.

As standard, the Accomplished+ receive a two-tone exterior in Aloe Crimson Red and Highveld Horizon Blue are contrasted by a white roof and the rest with a black one.

Price

Now available, with a starting price reduced by R20 000, the Punch’s sticker includes a five-year/125 000km warranty and a two-year service plan now 30 000km instead of the previous 45 000km.