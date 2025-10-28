Sleeker, all-new South Africa-bound Hyundai Venue revealed

Venue has given the nod for a 2026 arrival on local soil.

Although only set to go on-sale next month, Hyundai has removed the wraps from the all-new second generation Venue in India.

Replacing the original which had been in production for six years, the second iteration retains the same compact boxy design, but with an appearance derived from the Exter, Creta and Alcazar.

New inside and out

Dimensionally, the Venue still adheres to India’s sub-four metre regulations by measuring below 4 000 mm at 3 995 mm, however, its height has gone up by 40 mm to 1 665 mm and its width by 30 mm to 1 800 mm. The 2 520 mm long wheelbase is unchanged.

Along with its new aesthetic, Hyundai has completely redesigned the interior, which now resembles that of the new Santa Fe.

Besides the retention of physical switchgear for the new climate control, the steering wheel, minus the Hyundai corporate logo, has been introduced to the Venue, as has the curved display for the pair of new 12.3-inch displays.

A new what Hyundai calls coffee table inspired centre console is, however, unique to the Venue, though the gear lever has been lifted straight from the outgoing N Line model.

Interior now resembles that of the new Santa Fe. Image: Hyundai India

New on the spec sheet is an eight-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, rear window blind, ventilated front seats, redesigned rear air-conditioning vents and a dual-tone interior option called dark navy/dove grey.

On the safety side, new and revised systems include a surround-view camera system, six airbags across all variants, tyre pressure monitor, Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Familiar up front

As previously reported, no changes have taken place underneath the Venue’s bonnet, where it retains the normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine making 61kW/113Nm, the 1.0 T-GDI rated at 88kW/175Nm and the 1.5-litre turbodiesel that makes 85kW/250Nm.

Transmissions are also unchanged with the 1.2 receiving a five-speed manual only, the blown 1.0-litre a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual clutch, and the diesel either a six-speed manual or a torque converter six-speed automatic.

Coming in 2026

Officially on-sale in India from 4 November, at which point pricing will be announced, the second generation Venue has been approved for South Africa and will debut on local soil sometime in 2026.

