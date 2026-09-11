Hyundai pens in November launch time for all-new Venue

South African model range will have three models, two trim levels, and a pair of drivetrain options.

Its approval for South Africa in 2026 made at the end of last year, Hyundai has now provided a time of reveal for the all-new second generation Venue.

Revealed in India last October, the more aggressively styled Venue will make its South Africa arrival in November in a streamlined range of three variants powered by the same engines as the now outgoing original generation.

Dimensions

Still adhering to India’s sub-four metre regulations, the internally named QU2 Venue still rides on the K-platform co-developed with Hyundai, albeit the newer K1 architecture versus the K2 the first generation rode on.

The rear has been completely redesigned from the original Venue. Picture: Hyundai India

A platform that also underpins the Exter and the incoming Kia Syros, the Venue has the following dimensions:

Length : 3 995 mm;

: 3 995 mm; Wheelbase : 2 520 mm;

: 2 520 mm; Height : 1 665 mm;

: 1 665 mm; Width: 1 800 mm

Compared to its predecessor, both length and wheelbase measurements continue unchanged, however, height increases by 40 mm and width by 30 mm.

New inside and out

Along with its Exter, Alcazar and Creta-styled exterior, the interior has been radically redesigned and now resembles that of the new Santa Fe.

While final specification details are only expected to come at the time of its launch, the Venue is expected to feature the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the 10.25 or 12.3-inch infotainment system, the new multi-function steering wheel and digital climate control panel.

Interior now resembles that of the new Santa Fe. Image: Hyundai India

Depending on the trim level, expect other specification items such as a wireless smartphone charging pad, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and possibly also the eight-speaker Bose sound system.

New or updated safety and driver assistance system should include:

six airbags;

surround-view camera system;

tyre pressure monitor;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist;

Lane Keep Assist;

Driver Attention Alert;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Confirmed line-up

For South Africa, the local line-up will again start with the Premium powered by the carryover normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine outputting 61kW/113Nm. As before, a five-speed manual is the sole transmission option.

N Line will again top the Venue range. Picture: Hyundai India

For the mid-spec Premium badged derivative and the flagship N Line, the Venue retains the turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine with the same 88kW/172Nm as before.

While available in India with a six-speed manual ‘box, for South Africa, Hyundai will once again only offer the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

More soon

Its predecessor is no longer listed on Hyundai South Africa’s website as it has been on run-out.

Pricing of the new Venue is expected to be announced only once an official launch time is set in November.