New Terron 9 bakkie coming as part of revised LDV product range

Rejigged product range will include not only the Terron 9, but before that, the much delayed D90 SUV aimed at the Ford Everest and Toyota Fortuner.

Massive new LDV Terron 9 will go on-sale in South Africa in the fourth quarter of 2025. Image: LDV Australia via carscoops.com

Having announced its plans for South Africa last year, LDV has revised its product outlook for 2025 by confirming not only a new bakkie, but also the long awaited arrival of the delayed seven-seat D90 SUV.

Its initial plans having consisted of the T60 bakkie that went on-sale last year, the G90 people carrier and the G10+ commercial van, the Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC Motor) owned brand, which also owns MG, will now only start introducing new models from the third quarter of this year.

D90

Starting this off, the D90, sold under the Maxus brand in China as the Maxus Territory due to the LDV name being used solely for export markets, will debut as a model completely different from the current D90 marketed in Australia and in India as the MG Gloster.

Previewed at a media event in June last year, the D90 rides on the same body-on-frame platform as the T60 with measurements of 5 046 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 960 mm, height of 1 876 mm and width of 2 016 mm.

Known as the Maxus Territory in China, the LDV D90 will take aim at the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, Ford Everest, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, GWM Tank 300 and the Mahindra Scorpio-N. Image: Charl Bosch

Providing seating for seven, similar to its rivals the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Mahindra Scorpio-N, the D90 had been expected to offer two trim levels; Elite and Flagship, with a single diesel engine option providing propulsion.

Confirmed spec on both comprised a pair of 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, tri-zone climate control, LED headlights and fog lamps, two wireless smartphone charging pads, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning.

Rear has styling traits similar to the Subaru Forester and even the Ford Everest. Image: Charl Bosch

Reserved for the Flagship is a 12-speaker JBL sound system in place of the Elite’s eight-speaker, 20-inch alloy wheels versus its sibling’s 18-inches, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

As for the mentioned diesel engine, the twin-turbo 2.0-litre from the T60 Max Luxe and step-down Max Pro will provide the same 160kW/500Nm outputs directed to the rear or all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

A pair of 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster will be standard on both models coming to market. Image: Charl Bosch

Offering 230mm of ground clearance, the D90 has a rated towing capacity of 3 100 kg and, most likely for the Flagship only, a seven-mode drive selector (Eco, Auto, Sport, Sand, Gravel, Snow and Rocks), a transparent bonnet-view camera and a Crawl function.

Terron 9

Debuting in the fourth quarter, the G10+, which went on-sale as the Maxus G10 in the People’s Republic over a decade ago, will be joined by the brand-new Terron 9, which is currently undergoing final testing.

LDV’s flagship and biggest bakkie to date, the Terron 9 will slot-in above the T60 and despite having arrived in dealerships towards the end of the last year as the electric eTerron 9 in China, won’t be motivated by an electric motor when it arrives on South African soil

G10+ will serve as LDV’s commercial option. Image: LDV Australia

According to a series of reports from various publications in Australia, the electric hardware will be swapped-out for a brand-new 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine reportedly producing 164 kW.

An equally new eight-speed automatic will be the only transmission option.

At 5.5 m long, the Terron 9 will be one of the longest bakkies available in South Africa. Image: LDV Australia via carscoops.com

Teased by LDV Australia at the end of last year undergoing final testing, the Terron 9 measures 5 500 mm long, 1 997 mm wide and 1 860 mm tall with its wheelbase stretching 3 300 mm. The claimed ground clearance is reported to be 220 mm.

Elsewhere on the commercial side, the Deliver 9 panel van, aimed at the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Ford Transit, will debut in the third quarter as well, while the V-Class rivalling G90 has seemingly been struck off of the role

More details later

At present, expect details regarding each individual model’s prices to the announced closer to their respective local launch dates

