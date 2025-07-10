Six decades of Porsche at Kyalami celebrated with new book

Latest collector's item piece South Africa Motorsport Memories covers Porsche’s racing legacy at Kyalami, from its debut to the present day.

60 Years of Porsche Racing at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit is the latest publication by South Africa Motorsport Memories. Picture: Supplied

Last year, the South Africa Motorsport Memories publishing company offered adrenaline game enthusiasts a book on the 60 years of the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit’s history.

The massive tome became an immediate collector’s item, with the most complete and intricate review ever about Kyalami and, in many ways, about South African circuit racing over the last six decades.

Now, author Denis Klopper and editor Roger Houghton have launched an equally enticing offering – 60 Years of Porsche Racing at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Paying tribute

As the title spells out, the publication covers the history of Porsche racing at the Midrand circuit from 1961 to the present day.

The 378-page large-format book follows the same recipe that made its predecessor such a hit.

It is impeccably researched and well-written, while statistics of all the races cover the car types, drivers, chassis numbers and results.

Its biggest selling point, though, must be the more than 550 photographs, donated by South Africa’s top motorsport lensmen over the years.

Old people, like this writer, love to see brilliant pictures of cars that we actually witnessed live at Kyalami.

Porsche’s icons

Likewise, the current generation of enthusiasts can only wonder at the sheer beauty and majestic presence of cars like the Porsche 917, 956 and 962, portrayed large and in full colour.

The history of Porsche’s success at the circuit dates back to the circuit’s opening 9-Hour race in 1961, continuing through to the race-winning return of the 9-Hour race in 2019, and including the brand’s last appearance to date at an international race held at Kyalami in early 2023.

The 1962 Kyalami 9-Hour saw Porsche take back-to-back victories. Picture: Supplied

It started in 1961, with a 550 Spyder driven to the first 9-Hour victory by Dawie Gouws and John Love.

That was followed over the years by the 904 GTS, Spyder RS62, 906 Carrera, 718 RS6, 908, 910, the legendary 917, 935, the 936C, the 956 and the 962.

Sarel van der Merwe campaigning the 944 Turbo in the first year of the Porsche 944 Turbo Cup. Picture: Supplied

In 2019, Porsche bought the Kyalami circuit and owns it to this day.

All of which is portrayed in the book, up to the 2023 9-Hour race, won by a 911 GTR.

The works Rothmans Porsche made its first appearance with the iconic 956 at the 1982 9-Hour. Picture: Supplied

It also covers the 944 Turbo Cup Series, which ran in South Africa from late 1987 until the end of the 1989 season, plus the brand’s brief and successful return as an engine supplier to the McLaren Formula 1 team.

Niki Lauda won the 1984 South African Grand Prix in a TAG Porsche V6-powered McLaren and went on to clinch that season’s world title.

Porsche returned to action at the modern 9-Hour after the global pandemic. Picture: Supplied

Other Porsche cars and drivers that competed in local series feature in separate chapters.

They include Toby Venter in his 911 GT2 R, Gary Dunkerley in his Sabat 911, plus the locally built Bailey Cars 917 replicas that still race in local Historic Car events.

The legends who witnessed greatness

Motoring scribes Roger McCleery, Stuart Johnston, yours truly and Hendrik Verwoerd each pen a story of their unique Porsche Kyalami memories, while renowned Porsche historian, Wernher Hartzenberg, makes a fascinating contribution covering the early years.

Forewords were contributed by Toby Venter, Derek Bell, David Piper and Sarel van der Merwe.

How much?

The book is available in two editions:

A Standard Edition, limited to 500 Copies, comes as a hard cover large format publication, signed by the author. Its price of R 2 195 includes courier delivery within South Africa.

A Collector’s Edition, limited to 100 numbered copies, comes in a hard cover with dust cover, presented in a protective sleeve at R 3 795, and courier delivered within the country’s borders.

Both books can be ordered via the South Africa Motorsport Memories website, or contact the publisher directly at [email protected].

