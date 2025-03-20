Collector’s book captures six decades of Porsche racing at Kyalami

The unique relationship started in 1961 when the German manufacturer won the first 9-Hour.

This book is truly a collector’s item for any motorsports fan. Picture: Supplied

Since producing the winning car at the first 9-Hour race at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in 1961, Porsche has been synonymous with South Africa’s premier race track.

SA Motorsport Memories captures the rich competition history of the Porsche brand at Kyalami in a high-quality 378-page hard cover book, 60 Years of Porsche Racing at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

According to author Denis Klopper, the collector’s publication covers the Porsche cars, engines and drivers which raced at Kyalami in the international endurance races spanning over six decades

The large format (280mm x 240mm) book starts with the German carmaker’s victory in 1961 and continues up until Porsche’s last appearance an international race held in early 2023.

Porsche part of Kyalami DNA

Highlights include the Porsche 944 Turbo Cup Series which ran in South Africa from late 1987 until the end of the 1989 season.

It also covers the brand’s brief, but successful return, as an engine supplier, to McLaren in Formula One.

It also features four Porsche race cars, two Porsche 944 Turbo Cup and a Porsche 911 GT2R driven and owned by local Porsche boss Toby Venter. These championship winning cars were joined at an early morning photo-shoot by the ex-Gary Dunkerley raced and Grant Viljoen owned SABAT Porsche 911 race car.

Porsche and Kyalami goes hand in hand for Porsche boss Toby Venter. Picture: Roarke Bouffe

Special pictures and write-ups

The publication contains over 550 special images, most of which have never been published before. Each accompanied by a detailed caption in English and German.

It features detailed statistics of all the races held cover car types, drivers, chassis numbers and results.

The Citizen Motoring motorsport correspondent Andre de Kock is a guest writer along with other scribes like Roger McCleery, Stuart Johnston, Hendrik Verwoerd and Roger Houghton who pen their special memories at Kyalami.

Renowned Porsche historian Wernher Hartzenberg makes a fascinating contribution covering the early years.

The book features forewords by Venter, motorsport legend Sarel van der Merwe, Derek Bell and David Piper.

There are over 550 pictures in this special book about Porsche racing history at Kyalami. Picture: Supplied

Two editions to choose from

60 Years of Porsche Racing at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will be delivered from April 2025 in two editions. Both a Standard and a Collector’s version is available in limited numbers.

In Standard Edition guise, the book comes in hard cover format and is signed by the author. It sells for R2 195, which includes delivery.

The hard cover Collector’s Edition comes with dust cover in a protective sleeve. It is signed by the author, editor and Venter. Buyers can select a unique book number and two photographic prints and get a personalised message from the author. It costs R3 795 which includes delivery.

Local orders can be placed online, while Chater’s Motoring Booksellers in the United Kingdom is in charge of international orders. Enquires can be made at denis@motorsportmemories.co.za.