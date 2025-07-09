Red Bull Racing and Christian Horner part ways

Reports suggest the Milton Keynes-based team's CEO was let go as a result of the team's poor showing this year.

Christian Horner is to leave his role as Red Bull team principal with immediate effect after 20 years, the Formula One team announced on Wednesday.

He oversaw a period of dominance by the team with eight world titles won and the drivers’ championship claimed eight times, with Max Verstappen winning the past four titles, and six constructors’ crowns.

Mekis takes over

However, Horner’s fortunes have dipped in the past 18 months after being accused of sexual harassment and coercive, controlling behaviour by a female employee.

Although Horner was cleared twice, there have been rumblings of discontent within the team, several high-profile departures, and their form has tailed off.

“Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (Wednesday 9 July 2025) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing,” read the statement from Red Bull.

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments, paid the departing team chief a fulsome tribute.

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” he said in a statement.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

Mass team exodus

Horner’s departure comes amidst speculation that Verstappen may be tempted to jump ship to Mercedes.

Although the Dutchman won the title last year, he only stood on the top step of the podium twice in the final 14 races.

Other key figures responsible for Red Bull’s dominance have left in the past year-and-a-half.

Designer Adrian Newey signed for Aston Martin and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley joined Sauber, who are beginning to show signs of his influence with Nico Hulkenberg claiming his first ever podium finish in last Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Verstappen by contrast finished fifth having started on pole, which has resulted in a fifth place championship ranking 69 points behind leader Oscar Piastri at the halfway point of the campaign.

Red Bull are fourth in the constructors’ standings, 288 points behind leaders McLaren with Ferrari and Mercedes also ahead of them in the standings.

