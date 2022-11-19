New Subaru Impreza shows its hatchback only self

Charl Bosch

With six years having passed since the debut of the last generation Subaru Impreza, the Japanese automaker has officially debuted the new iteration at the Los Angeles International Auto Show ahead of the commencing of sales next year.

Goodbye sedan

An unveiling initiated 30 years after the original Impreza bowed at the same event, the new sixth generation follows the same trajectory as the Crosstrek, previously known as the XV, by sporting a more upright appearance in addition to being based on the same Global Platform.

Side profile similar to that of the new Crosstrek.

For the first time though, the Impreza premieres solely as a hatchback as the sedan has been dropped altogether. The three-box bodystyle does however continue on the WRX.

Said to be dimensionally unchanged from the Crosstrek in spite of the actual figures not being disclosed, the Impreza is also reported to be lighter than before and more ridged as a result of a 10% gain in torsional body rigidity.

Spec and tech

Besides the styling derived not only from the Crosstrek but also the WRX, the interior has been overhauled with better materials, the portrait-style 11.6-inch Starlink infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Subaru’s latest EyeSight range of safety and driver assistance systems.

Fitted with a revised steering rack, the US-spec Impreza offers a choice of three trim levels; base, Sport and RS with standard spec on all being the mentioned Starlink system, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Seat Alert.

For the Sport and RS, the Starlink system boasts over-the-air-updates, integrated satellite navigation and serves as display for the reverse camera, while items reserved for the latter amounts to dark grey 18-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, black exterior inserts, red stitched cloth seats that are electric and heated at the front, faux carbon fibre interior inlays, alloy pedals, LED headlights, Lane Change Assist, a RS steering wheel and a ten-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Grunt… and CVT

Up front, Subaru has stuck with the two engine line-up, but, for the States at least, usurps the previously offered hybrid option for a pair of conventional flat-four normally aspirated Boxer engines mated to a new Lineartronic CVT as a manual can no longer be had.

Interior gets the new 11.6-inch Starlink infotainment system and uprated materials.

Active Torque Vectoring as well as Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system is again standard regardless of which engine is chosen, the options being a 2.0-litre that produces 113kW/197Nm and a 2.5 that makes 136kW/241Nm.

Don’t expect it here

Going on-sale across North America between March and June next year, the Impreza is not expected to be offered in South Africa as Subaru focuses on its crossover/SUV models. The WRX though will remain.