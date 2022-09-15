No more XV as Subaru reveals new Crosstrek

Charl Bosch

Only revealed in 2017, Subaru has sprung a surprise by revealing the third generation Crosstrek in Japan rather than at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

A model that sees the consolidation of the XV and Crosstrek monikers with the former departing entirely, the newcomer retains its predecessor’s Global Platform, but sports a WRX-derived front facia, new 17-inch alloy wheels, restyled taillight clusters and a reshaped rear bumper.

Retaining the black cladding around the wheel arches and on the bumpers, Subaru has also redesigned the fog lamps surrounds, fitted new roof rails and introduce the option of 18-inch alloy wheels.

Subtle changes have taken at the rear

Measuring 4 480 mm in overall length, the Crosstrek gains 15 mm over the XV, but retains the 2 670 mm wheelbase, 1 800 mm width and 1 580 mm height. Surprisingly, the claimed ground clearance has been reduced by 20 mm to 200 mm with the 18-inch wheels fitted.

Inside, the Crosstrek receives Subaru’s new portrait-style 11.6-inch Starlink infotainment system, as well as improved materials, new seats trimmed in fabric with silver stitching, more storage areas and on the safety front, the latest EyeSight system made-up of new software, a revised surround-view camera system and full-LED headlights.

Underneath, alternations to the mentioned Global Platform involves a new electronic brake booster, dual-pinion electric power steering and a new construction method in which the upper and lower body are assembled separately then joined together in order to improve rigidity and according to Subaru, help reduce weight.

Crosstrek joins the rest of the Subaru’s range by receiving the 11.6-inch Starlink infotainment system.

Up front, the Japanese market Crosstrek keeps the e-Boxer powertrain that marries a normally aspirated 2.0-litre flat-four engine with an electric motor. Combined output stood at 107 kW in the XV, but Subaru has confirmed an uptake in grunt for the Crosstrek despite not disclosing it outright.

Going on-sale in Japan before the end of the year, the Crosstrek is expected to come to South Africa next year, more than likely with the current XV’s 110kW/197Nm non-electrically assisted 2.0-litre Boxer unit.

Expect final details to potentially be revealed in due course.