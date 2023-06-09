Pressure increases as Subaru quietly prices boosted Outback

By Charl Bosch

With Subaru still to debut the facelift Outback in South Africa after its world unveiling at last year’s New York International Auto Show, the automaker has opted instead to quietly introduce the long awaited turbocharged variant as its new flagship.

More reduced power

Positioned above the normally aspirated 2.5 that continues without change, the FA24 2.4-litre flat-four turbo-petrol makes its debut as not only the first forced assisted Outback in the local market, but also heralds the return of the XT moniker previously used on the Forester.

It’s availability coming four years after the current the generation’s initial reveal, the engine continues to be paired to a Lineartronic CVT, but for South Africa, has had its power and torque reduced from 191kW/376Nm in the United States, to 183kW/350Nm.

Standard wheels are 18-inch alloys on the XT. Image: Subaru

As with all Subarus, the brand’s Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system sends the amount of grunt to all four wheels. Claimed fuel consumption is rated at nine-litres per 100 km. No performance numbers are known.

Spec

Based on the information cars.co.za obtained from duoporta.com, the Outback XT’s specification sheet mirrors that of the 2.5 Touring that now becomes the mid-range model above the entry-level 2.5 Field – both the latter pair without the ES suffix previously featured in their trim level names.

As such, the XT’s array of features consists of the 11.6-inch Starlink touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, electric tailgate, a panoramic sunroof and heated as well as electric front seats.

XT’s specification unchanged from the Touring. Image: Subaru

Also included are LED headlights, the X-Mode off-road selector and Subaru’s latest EyeSight system comprising Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Reverse Automatic Braking, a revised Lane Keep Assist system, improved forward facing camera, Autonomous Corrective Steering and Distraction Mitigation Monitoring that uses interior cameras to scan the driver’s face in order to determine his/her alertness behind the wheel.

Colours and Price

If the Field and Touring are anything to go by, the XT’s colour palette is expected to consist of nine options:

Crystal White Pearl

Dark Blue Pearl

Crimson Red Pearl

Crystal Black Silica

Ice Silver Metallic

Magnetite Grey Metallic

Brilliant Bronze Metallic

Autumn Green Metallic

A five-year/100 000 km warranty and three-year/75 000 km maintenance plan is included in the Outback XT’s sticker price.

Outback 2.5i Field – R779 900

Outback 2.5i Touring – R829 000

Outback 2.4 XT – R959 000

