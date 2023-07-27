Subaru Crosstrek – new name applied to an old favourite

By Mark Jones

For model year 2023, Subaru’s ever popular XV has been given a name update and is now known as the Crosstrek.

Apart from the new name, it also features improved onboard tech and all-wheel drive ability.

Subaru are as well known for building flame throwers as they are for building family vehicles for loyalists and this is one of the very good utility type SUVs.

The Crosstrek is built on a revised Subaru Global Platform that offers increased torsional rigidity, a re-engineered suspension for improved stability and a new dual-pinion electric power steering that is said to add to overall driver feel and vehicle dynamism.

Having only lived with the R669 000 flagship iS for a week, and the Crosstrek being of a family nature, as in minus the flame thrower, The Citizen Motoring didn’t really push the limit to truly test this claim. But I can say that the Subaru Crosstrek drove and handled as expected. I had no complaints.

Under the bonnet

Road performance is taken care of by a 115 kW/196 Nm non-turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder Boxer engine which is liquid cooled. It is coupled to a quieter, more efficient Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). It includes paddle shifters for manual mode operation through eight pre-set ratios. Don’t expect fireworks, but more of a very calm and civilised driving experience.

Where the Crosstrek does offer you something special in this segment is that it comes standard with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. This feature offers Active Torque Vectoring and SI-Drive driving mode management.

Equipped with all-wheel drive, the Subaru Crosstrek is geared to go anywhere. Picture: Subaru

The always-on all-wheel drive system has been improved with faster response times to enhance the agility and control of the Crosstek on all surfaces.

Talking of all surfaces, the Crosstrek also offers an X-Mode off-road management system. This gives you selectable pre-configured modes for SNOW/DIRT, DEEP SNOW and MUD to further assist you should you really want to get your WRC rally groove on. Or more realistically go drive in a game park, or some old dirt road mountain pass somewhere.

Latest Subaru design

On the inside, the Crosstrek carries forward Subaru’s latest interior design and operation architecture as seen on the new Outback and WRX. Which means you get the latest driver’s multi-function display and steering wheel as well as a new 11.6-inch central display.

Also new is Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Plus Bluetooth connectivity for audio and phone call operation and a wireless phone charging pad.

Subaru has always been big on safety. In addition to all the conventional airbags and systems you would expect, the Crosstrek offers the latest and fastest version of their award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.

The Crosstrek’s cabin benefits from the latest Subaru design. Picture: Subaru

Basically, what this technology does is operate like another set of eyes on the road courtesy of a camera setup. It has a forward wide view ahead of the vehicle and reacts way faster than you can in identifying a problem. It pre-applies the brakes and takes other preventative measures to prevent an accident you didn’t even see coming.

Someone’s watching

There is also the somewhat eerie Driver Monitoring System that is also standard fitment on the Crosstrek.

This system uses an infra-red LED and a camera to assist drivers in two ways. First, it keeps an eye on the driver looking for fatigue, drowsiness, or a lack of focus. By detecting signs of sleepiness or lack of attention, the system warns the driver to refocus or take a break.

I did wonder what would happen if you were just having a bad hair day. Would the car tell you to refocus?

The second function sort of ties into the bad hair day one too. The Subaru Crosstrek‘s system uses facial recognition software to store and configure up to five individual driver profiles. By recognising each one, it automatically sets preloaded driver preferences each time you get into the car. Very cool tech, with a hint of somebody’s watching me going on.