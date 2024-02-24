New Land Cruiser Prado: What we know about so far

This Toyota Land Cruiser will come standard with 2.8-litre diesel mill and eight-speed auto box.

The first all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado in a decade and a half are heading for South Africa and expectation has reached fever pitch.

The SUV was showcased in the flesh for the first time on local soil during Toyota’s State of the Motor Industry address at Kyalami in January. Judging by the reaction of the motoring public, the new Prado is going to be very well received.

Pricing have not been announced yet, but we do know that the new Prado will be launched in April. Based on the limited information we have and specification that was recently released for the Australian model, The Citizen Motoring takes a look at what we can expect.

Only diesel for new Prado

The new Prado will only be offered exclusively with a GD-6 2.8 turbodiesel engine, meaning that the current 4.0-litre V6 petrol mill not be carried over. The 150 kW/500 Nm diesel engine will not feature the 48-volt mild hybrid assistance that is offered in other markets.

The current six-speed automatic transmission makes way for a new eight-speed torque-converter auto box. The twist is sent to all fours via a full-time all-wheel drive system.

ALSO READ: WATCH: All-new Land Cruiser Prado makes dramatic Mzansi debut

Two grades

The new Prado will be offered in a choice of two trim levels, TX and VX-R. A limited-run First Edition VX-R model will complement these models at launch.

The First Edition model features distinctive round headlamps which was inspired by the Land Cruiser 70. The standard model has rectangular headlamps said to inspired by the Land Cruiser 60.

The New Prado in VX.R guise. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The Citizen Motoring as learned in goof faith that a kit will be offered to transform the rectangular headlamps to round ones for those who missed out on the First Edition models.

Another significantly big difference between the current model and new Prado is the tailgate. Where the current Land Cruiser Prado model uses a bard door tailgate with side hinges with its spare wheels situated on the tailgate, the new Prado’s tailgate features top hinges, with the spare wheel moving in underneath the car replacing the current additional fuel tank.

ALSO READ: WATCH: New SA-bound Toyota Land Cruiser Prado breaks cover

Specifications

There are five derivatives in Australia, with the entry-level GX likely to be similarly specced to Mzansi’s TX. Standard features on the GX include LED headlights and 18-inch alloys, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Plus satellite navigation, 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, parking sensors and 360-degree camera.

The cabin of the new Prado. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Higher end new Prado models Down Under feature heated and ventilated first and second-row seats, bi-LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, adaptive suspension, tri-zone climate control, head-up display, digital rear-view mirror, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and Multi-Terrain Select.

ALSO READ: LISTEN: New Land Cruiser Prado is a big deal for Toyota

Standard safety specification across the range include adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. Plus autonomous emergency braking, lane centering assist and, blind-spot monitoring.