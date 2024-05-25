PODCAST: Kudos to VW for giving Polo Sedan TSI engine [video]

The 1.0-litre turbo mill also features in the Polo hatch, Polo Vivo, T-Cross and Taigo.

The Polo Sedan is VW’s last remaining local sedan. Picture: VW

Volkswagen recently announced that it has added the tried and trusted 1.0-litre TSI engine to the Polo Sedan range.

Up until now, the sedan was only offered with a naturally aspirated four-cylinder 1.6-litre. This mill has been kept alongside the incoming turbo engine.

In this week’s edition of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, Jaco van der Merwe and Mark Jones look at what the turbo mill means for the last remaining sedan in VW’s local range.

The 1.0-litre TSI engine features in a range of VW products, including the Polo hatch, Polo Vivo GT, T-Cross and Taigo.

The three-pot blown engine in the Polo Sedan produces 85kW and 178Nm of torque. This is 4kW and 26Nm more than the 1.6-litre.

VW is only offering the TSI option mated to six-speed Tiptronic transmission, unlike the 1.6 which is available in five-speed manual and six-speed automatic.

Polo Sedan TSI frugal sipper

The Polo Sedan TSI has a claimed fuel consumption of 6.3L/100km. It can sprint to 100km/h from a standstill in 11.5 seconds and has a top speed of 195km/h.

The Polo Sedan TSI is offered in two trim levels, Life and Style, with the latter the new flagship. Standard across the range is ambient lighting, keyless entry, a wireless smartphone charger, 16-inch Scimitar alloy wheels and 10-inch touchscreen infotainment.

It also features reverse camera, chrome accents, multi-function steering, folding electric mirrors, fog lamps and Hill-Start Assist.

In addition, the Style features 17-inch Tritz alloy wheels and a sunroof.

Built in India

The Life’s analogue instrument cluster is replaced by an eight-inch digital screen in the Style.

Candy White, Reflex Silver Metallic, Rising Blue Metallic, Carbon Steel Grey Metallic and Wild Cherry Red Metallic are the five colours to choose from.

While the Polo hatch and Polo Vivo is produced at VW’s Kariega plant, the Polo Sedan is built in Pune, India.

The Polo Sedan 1.0 TSI Life is priced at R421 100 and the Style at R454 900. Pricing includes three-year/120 000 km warranty and three-year/45 000 km service plan.