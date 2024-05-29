Ford Ranger pips Toyota Hilux as SA’s most popular used car

Top-five sellers in the used car market are all locally manufactured.

While the Toyota Hilux is South Africa’s best-selling new vehicle, its great rival the Ford Ranger has retained the crown as the top-selling pre-owned car in Mzansi.

The top three best-selling vehicles on AutoTrader platform in 2023, the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and the VW Polo, took up the top three spots again in Q1 of 2024. All three cars locally manufactured along with the VW Polo Vivo in fourth and Toyota Fortuner in fifth place.

Ford Ranger rules roost

Over the first three months of the year, a Ford Ranger with average mileage of 82 168km sold for an average price of R441 714. This is around R18 000 less than a higher mileage Toyota Hilux bakkie of the same age.

The average age of the Ford Ranger was five years. This will mean the majority was them were previous generation models as the current generation was only rolled out in 2022,

Volkswagen’s popular VW Polo hatch with average mileage of 67 680km sold for an average price of R265 876 in Q1.

Incidentally, the top three used best-sellers this year have an average age of five years, which means their warranties will have run out. This serves as an illustration of the high regard their reliability are held in. Locally-built cars have a reputation for quality, reliability and longevity. All these features play a huge role for used car buyers.

Imported models on the rise

Up until now, South Africans seeking a reliable used car have primarily been buying local, purchasing with their heads and their hearts. But will locally-built cars continue to be lekker or will financial constraints dictate otherwise?

“Affordability might start tipping the scales in favour of cheaper Asian cars,” says George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO.

“The rising popularity of the Suzuki Swift is a case in point. The Japanese hatchback did not feature on the most sold used car list in 2023, but in Q1 2024 it is now the sixth most sold used car.

“The Kia Picanto has also moved from 10th position last year to seventh this year.”

Top 10 most sold used cars

Ford Ranger (R441 714, 82 168km, five year)

Toyota Hilux (R460 033, 104 163km, five years)

VW Polo (R265 876, 67 680km, five years)

VW Polo Vivo (R195 114, 58 910km four years)

Toyota Fortuner (R457 879, 107 121km, seven years)

Suzuki Swift (R185 504, 37 591km, three years)

Kia Picanto (R177 093, 43 993km ,four years)

Mercedes-Benz C-Class (R395 694, 98 455km, eight years)

BMW 3 Series (R371 545, 99 163km, eight years)

Isuzu D-Max (R443 288, 54 988km three years)

*Source: AutoTrader, 1 January to 31 March 2024