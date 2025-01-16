Finally spied: All-new Mazda CX-5 spotted for the first time

Related report claims the CX-5 will debut around September or November before going on-sale in 2026.

With little, apart from its renewal for a third generation, having emerged until now, a new spy image, supposedly of all-new Mazda CX-5 undergoing testing, has emerged on social media.

Announced back in 2023 as heading for a complete overhaul in-line with the current CX range of models comprising the CX-60, CX-70, CX-80, CX-90 and the North America-only CX-50, the CX-5 will seemingly keep its single digit moniker, but feature the same assortment of engines as its siblings that largely include hybrid and plug-in hybrid assistance.

Blurry speaks

Reported by Spain’s motor.es has having been indirectly previewed by the Arata shown in China last year, the newly released spy image, although blurry, shows the opposite as unlike the concept, visual similarities with the CX-60 and CX-80 are prominent.

The long awaited and reported on third generation Mazda CX-5 has finally emerged in first spy images: @sapphireallroad on Instagram

Taken by Instagram user @sapphireallroad and then posted by the KindelAuto account, the single image, reportedly taken near Mazda’s North American head office in Irvine, California, sees the apparent product model with the same outstretching as the bonnet as the current CX-5, but with a rounded rear from the C-pillar back.

Appearing longer than the current CX-5, and with a just visible CX-60-inspired grille, the newcomer will eventually incorporate the same Kodo design language and most likely, an interior derived from its siblings.

Arriving this year

While the motor.es report claims the CX-5 won’t be offered with a diesel engine, a related report alleges that the replacement for the now decade old second generation KF CX-5 will make its debut earlier than expected.

Current CX-5 has been around since late 2016. Image: Mazda

Citing unnamed sources from Germany, Australia’s drive.com.au states Mazda will remove the wraps somewhere between September and November before commencing sales in 2026.

Up until now, speculation has pointed to the CX-5 only making its premiere in 2026 before going on-sale months later.

Coming to South Africa

A model that still accounts for most of Mazda’s global sales despite its age, the CX-5 has been confirmed for South Africa after Hiroshima’s local division mentioned it in its product plan outlook on Wednesday (15 January).

While details remain unknown for now, expect more to emerge over the coming months now that the first spy images have been exposed.

