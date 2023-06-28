Muscled-up BMW X1 M35i emerges from the gym

By Charl Bosch

Having lifted the wraps off of the third generation X1 almost exactly twelve months ago, BMW, in a surprise reveal overnight, premiered the X1 M35i as its smallest SUV’s first ever performance variant.

M Performance, not full M

Displacing the X3 M40i that had been the entry-level M Performance model until now, Munich’s rival for the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 and Audi SQ2 continues to ride on the FAAR platform, but with a number of alternations applied inside, outside and of course, up front.

ALSO READ: New BMW X1 designed to embrace the future

Externally, the adaptions are prominent and besides the M Sport package fitted to the “normal” X1, BMW has included standard 19-inch or optional 20-inch M light alloy wheels, M specific mirrors with gloss black caps, an M spoiler integrated into the roof, and a new rear apron complete with a tweaked faux diffuser and quad exhaust outlets.

Buyers can choose between the standard 19-inch wheels, or the optional 20-inch alloys. Image: BMW.

Unsurprisingly, a more through revision has taken place underneath the X1’s skin where the M35i not only gets the Adaptive M suspension, but also a mechanically locking limited slip front differential, a 15 mm ride height drop, retuned steering and revised stability control.

Also uprated are the brakes that are offered in two forms; the standard steel stoppers or, for the first time on an X1, the optional M Compound items that utilise a grey painted four-piston caliper design at the front and single at the rear, complete with discs measuring 385 mm and 330 mm respectively.

Inside

Inside, the X1 M35i’s interior alternations are similarly easy to spot and includes an Anthracite roofliner, the M steering wheel, M pedal and illuminated door sills, an Alcantara covered instrument panel, dark aluminium inserts and M specific details and readouts within the Curved Display instrument cluster and iDrive infotainment, the latter resplendent with the latest 9.0 Operating System.

M Performance changes evident inside. Image: BMW.

Completing the rear are two seat options; the standard sport finished black Sensatec/Alcantara with blue stitching, or the optional M Sport chairs trimmed in a number of colour and equipped as standard with an illuminated M logo beneath the headrest, grey embroidery work, as well as heating and ventilation functions.

M Sport seats can be fitted as an option. Image: BMW.

Dimensionally unchanged from the standard X1, and the all-electric iX1, the M switch has not impacted on the M35i’s practically, which comes in the shape of a boot able to take between 540-litres and 1 600-litres of luggage.

About that power…

Unsurprisingly, the powertrain takes centre stage and despite displacing a familiar 2.0-litres, has been reconfigured to produce almost as much grunt as the M135i xDrive.

Equipped with a new crankshaft, bearing shells from the bigger 3.0-litre straight-six, a new cooling system and turbocharger, plus revised intake ports, camshaft and exhaust gas routing system, the final result is an output of 221kW/400Nm that culminates in a top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds.

Routing the amount of grunt to all four wheels, the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission has been updated not only for faster shifts, but also equipped with an M Sport Boost system that switches the steering, chassis, engine and transmission into their sportiest settings.

Confirmation expected

Going on-sale in October in the United States followed one month later by Europe, production will continue to take place at the Regensburg Plant in Germany with a reported price tag of $49 900 (R926 909) in the States.

At present, BMW South Africa is yet to announce local market availability, which should happen either towards the end of the year or in early 2024 once approval has been given.

NOW READ: Turn of face as BMW reveals all-new X1