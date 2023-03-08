Hybrid motivation the future for next generation Toyota C-HR

Charl Bosch

With the roll-out of the all-new Prius already taking place, the model responsible for being Toyota’s first dedicated hybrid will reportedly be joined next year by the second generation C-HR.

Previewed last year by the futuristic C-HR Prologue concept, a first quarter 2024 debut has allegedly been set aside for the new Coupe-High Rider that, in its current guise, has been proving more popular in Europe, Australia and Japan as a hybrid instead of a petrol.

In South Africa though, the C-HR remains petrol-powered only, with a subtle mid-life facelift last year not bringing any changes on the powertrain front.

Hybrid sales rising

According to Australia’s drive.com.au, the expected move to hybrid power comes after C-HR sales Down Under came to 44% in favour of the hybrid, with the dual-motor setup equally being favoured in the RAV4 and Camry to the extent that the former currently has a waiting list of more than 12 months.

Coupe-style rear bears similarities with that of the current model, as well as the Aygo X.

Besides this, the new Tundra, which will be converted to right-hand-drive by long-time former Holden affiliate Walkinshaw, will solely be powered by the i-Force Max hybrid unit that combines the twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre V6 from the Lexus LS and Land Cruiser 300 with an electric motor for a total system output of 326kW/790Nm.

Hybrid only by 2025

With the move to hybrid motivation, the C-HR will contribute to the automaker’s “hybrid only” global line-up in which all of its products will be hybridised by 2025.

Current C-HR has been on-sale globally since 2016.

As is equally well-known by now, Toyota’s commercial vehicle range won’t be immune to the hybrid switch as both the Land Cruiser 70-series and incoming all-new Hilux will have electrification before said year.

“By around 2025, every model in the Toyota and Lexus line-up around the world will be available either as a dedicated electrified model or have an electrified option. As a result, the number of models developed without an electrified version will be zero,” the automaker said in a statement six years ago.

Rear design will be refined for the second generation as evident by the Prologue concept.

And South Africa?

For now, the South African market C-HR remains available only with the 85kW/185Nm 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a CVT.

Given that this unit fell by the wayside in the Corolla last year, in favour of a hybrid setup though, don’t be surprised with Toyota South Africa announces a similar move before the end of the year.

