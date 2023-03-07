Lexus’ new junior SUV seemingly approved as an EV only

Charl Bosch

First mentioned just under three years ago, an SUV underpinned replacement for the discontinued Lexus CT is reportedly happening, alleged magazine images uncovered in Japan have shown.

Rumoured to be called the BX, before being renamed LBX possibly to avoid upsetting Stellantis and Citroën who own the BX name despite not having used it since 1994, the mentioned report from 2020 alleged that the newcomer would use the Toyota Yaris Cross as a base before sporting a design in-line with Lexus’ current styling language.

While nothing since emerged, Lexus fan site, Lexus Enthusiast, claimed at the time that the LBX nameplate had been submitted for trademark approval in Europe and afterwards, in Israel.

Opposite of initial believe

Magazine extract showing supposed images of what the new small Lexus will look like. Extract from automobile-magazine.fr

According to the newest report by France’s L’Automobile though, the newcomer has quietly tuned-up by way of supposed official images in the latest edition of Best Car magazine in Japan.

If indeed it is the real deal, little about the newcomer, surprisingly not referred to as LBX or even BX, has been carried over from the Yaris Cross or even the UX on the design front.

EV from the start

In fact, the lack of the brand’s trademark Spindle Grille provides the biggest clue as it is solely powered by an electric motor with no internal combustion assistance at all.

Although no power figures were revealed by L’Automobile, it does quote expected power pack outputs of between 50-kWh and 60-kWh, drive to the front or all four wheels, and a range of between 400 km to 450 km.

The CT, based on the Auris, had been Lexus’ small model until bowing out in 2017.

In addition to the grille being absent, the rest of the exterior includes L-motif vents integrated into the front bumper, L-shaped daytime running lights within the headlight clusters, and a more substantial profile than the Yaris Cross reminiscent of the badge-engineered Toyota Voltz sold between 2002 and 2004.

At the rear though, the Lexus touches are more prominent in the full-width light bar that connects the main clusters, a faux diffuser and Lexus script instead of the corporate L logo on the light bar itself. No images of the interior were revealed.

More details soon

For now, little else is about the new offering is known, but expect Lexus to most announcement possibly before the end of the year.

