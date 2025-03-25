Motoring

‘Ready to fight’ Nissan Navara Pro-4X Warrior priced in South Africa

By Charl Bosch

25 Mar 2025

12:02 pm

A runaway success Down Under, the Pro-4X Warrior sits atop the Navara range, but hasn't been devised as a rival for the Ford Ranger Raptor.

Nissan Navara Pro-4X Warrior South Africa price

Based on the regular Pro-4X, the Navara Pro-4X Warrior will take direct aim at the Toyota Hilux GR Sport III, Isuzu D-Max AT35 and Mitsubishi Triton Xtreme. Image: Nissan

Reported as having received approval for South Africa late last year, Nissan has now officially debuted the Navara Warrior as its equivalent to the Toyota Hilux GR Sport III.

A joint development between Nissan Australia and Melbourne-based engineering firm Premcar, the Warrior uses the top-spec Pro-4X as a base, and as such, will be called Pro-4X Warrior instead of simply Warrior as Down Under.

The successor to the original Navara N-Trek Warrior, whose initial allocation of 1 400 units sold-out in record time upon its debut in 2019, the Pro-4X Warrior’s key differences, outside, include 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Maxxis Razr all-terrain tyres, a black grille with a red Nissan badge, standard side-steps, black mirror caps and roof rails, and “bolt-on” wheel arch cladding.

Furnished further with Pro-4X Warrior decals on the side of the loadbin, the most off-road Navara ever made also gets a redesigned front bumper aimed improving the approach angle, a front skidplate with red accents rather than the complete red item used in Australia, red stripping and Warrior decals on the side-steps, and a black sports bar.

Offered in three colours; white, Infinite Black and Warrior Grey, the Pro-4X Warrior’s underbody changes comprise a wider front and rear track, uprated dampers and springs, and a revised coil spring rear suspension.

The latter additionally forming part of a lift-kit, ground clearance increases from the standard Pro-4X’s 221 mm, to 232 mm, with drive once again going to the rear or all four wheels via the part-time four-wheel-drive system.

Inside, the changes are limited to red stitch work and Warrior embroidery on the front seatbacks.

As such, specification is otherwise unchanged and consists of dual-zone climate control, push-button start and keyless entry, the eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, rain sense wipers and electric driver’s seat.

Safety and driver assistance comes by way of follow-me-home Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights, a surround-view camera system, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Hill Start Assist, rear parking sensors, Lane Departure Warning and Hill Descent Control.

Up front, the Pro-4X Warrior keeps hold of the YD25DDTI 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine that replaced the YS23 2.3-litre twin-turbo unit following the Navara’s 2021 facelift that culminated in its production moving for Thailand to the Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria for South African and Sub-Saharan markets.

As such, outputs are unchanged at 140kW/450Nm, as is the sole option of the seven-speed automatic gearbox. Besides the low range transfer case, the electronic rear diff-lock from the standard Pro-4X also carries over.

Price

Now available, the Pro-4X Warrior has a sticker price of R924 000, R80 000 more than the regular Pro-4X, which once again includes a six-year/150 000 km warranty plus a six-year/90 000 km service plan.

NOW READ: SA bound? New Nissan Navara Pro-4X Warrior revealed Down Under

