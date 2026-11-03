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New high for Suzuki as vehicle sales hit all-time record in October

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

8 minute read

3 November 2026

01:00 pm

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For the second month in a row, the local vehicle industry moved more than 60 000 units.

New Suzuki Swift priced in South Africa

Headed by the Swift, Suzuki broke its own record of finally selling more than 7 000 units in October. Picture: Suzuki

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South Africa’s new vehicles sales officially posted its highest monthly report in October by shifting close on 62 000 units for the first time.

Suzuki and Toyota domination

Once again led by the Toyota Hilux on 3 820 sales, 15 models again recorded sales of more than 1 000 units, with four staying steady within the top 10.

Raking in 2 695 sales, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo kept its second place standing ahead of the Ford Ranger, which jumped a spot from fourth in September to third in October on 2 381.

Improving two places from sixth to fourth, the Suzuki Swift finished on 2 344, while the combination of the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo Cross under the Tiggo 4 banner remained fifth on 1 924 as the country’s best-selling Chinese vehicle once again.

Taking sixth, the Toyota Corolla Cross improved a notch from September on 1 723, with the month’s biggest faller being the Isuzu D-Max from third last month to seventh on 1 644.

Upping its ranking by two places, the Toyota Starlet Cross placed eighth on 1 611, followed by the Hyundai Grand i10, which stayed steady in ninth place on 1 556.

Completing an even split between locally made and imported products in the top 10, the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Jolion returned to the first 10 by jumping from 11th place in September with a total of 1 343 units moved.

Outside the top 10, the Chery Q provided the biggest surprise by displacing the BYD Dolphin Surf as the Republic’s best-selling fully electric vehicle on 438.

Also gaining momentum, the facelift Ford Territory shifted 507 units, while the Suzuki Fronx again lost out to its Starlet Cross sibling by moving 1 118 units, a drop from the 1 184 moved in September.

Best-selling brands

Out of the best-selling brands, Toyota remained the nation’s best-seller, but saw it sales drop from 15 366 in September to 14 495 in October.

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By comparison, Suzuki’s 7 292 saw it break through the 7 000 unit barrier for the first time, its highest since netting 6 890 signatures in the same month last year.

Inclusive of Audi, Volkswagen kept its third place standing on 6 515, up from August’s 5 968, while Ford remained fourth on 3 353.

Staying fifth, Hyundai recorded an offset of 3 207, while GWM got the better of arch rival Chery to move 2 919 units versus Wuhu’s 2 754.

Taking eighth, Kia jumped two places from September to settle on 2 233, while Isuzu followed Toyota as the only marque within the top 15 to record a downturn on all front, in this case two places dropped from September and sales of 2 123 versus 3 022.

Down in tenth, Jetour dropped once place from ninth in September, but still registered a sales upturn from 2 036 to 2 102.

Top 15

  • Toyota – 14 495
  • Suzuki – 7 292
  • Volkswagen – 6 515
  • Ford – 3 353
  • Hyundai – 3 207
  • Great Wall Motors (GWM) – 2 919
  • Chery – 2 754
  • Kia – 2 233
  • Isuzu – 2 123
  • Jetour – 2 102
  • Renault – 1 706
  • Mahindra – 1 484
  • BMW – 1 312
  • Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 201
  • Tata – 1 057

Month in detail

Having breached 61 000 unit sales in September, the October figures by National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) show a figure closer to 62 000.

A new all-time record since statistics began, a total of 61 890 vehicles left dealership floors last month, an increase of 10.4% over the 56 051 moved in October last year.

The rest of the segments were as follows:

Passenger VehiclesLight Commercial VehiclesMedium-Duty Commercial VehiclesHeavy-Duty Commercial VehiclesExports
202539 70413 3987772 17235 853
202645 08413 6897702 34738 117
Diff.+13.6%+2.2%-0.9%+8.1%+6.3%

October Top 50 best-sellers

  1. Toyota Hilux – 3 820
  2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 695*
  3. Ford Ranger – 2 381
  4. Suzuki Swift – 2 344
  5. Chery Tiggo 4 – 1 924#
  6. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 723
  7. Isuzu D-Max – 1 644
  8. Toyota Starlet Cross – 1 611
  9. Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 556*
  10. GWM Haval Jolion – 1 343
  11. Kia Sonet – 1 321*
  12. Suzuki Ertiga – 1 234
  13. Suzuki Fronx – 1 118
  14. Toyota Vitz – 1 091
  15. Toyota Starlet – 1 081
  16. Volkswagen Polo – 991
  17. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 939
  18. Toyota Fortuner – 894
  19. Toyota Rumion – 777
  20. Jetour T2 – 753
  21. Volkswagen T-Cross – 739
  22. Omoda C5 – 726
  23. GWM P-Series – 666#
  24. Mahindra Pik Up – 664
  25. Toyota HiAce – 657
  26. Jetour Dashing – 646
  27. Tata Tiago – 645
  28. Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 615
  29. Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 563
  30. Renault Triber – 559*
  31. Suzuki Baleno – 556
  32. Suzuki DZire – 543
  33. Hyundai i20 – 531
  34. Renault Kiger – 525
  35. Ford Territory – 507
  36. Citroën C3 – 478*
  37. Volkswagen Amarok – 459
  38. Chery Q – 438
  39. Renault Kwid – 420
  40. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-Series – 409#
  41. Kia Seltos – 373
  42. Nissan Magnite – 369*
  43. Jetour T1 – 364
  44. Suzuki Across – 360
  45. Jaecoo J5 – 350
  46. Jetour X70 Plus – 339
  47. GWM Ora 5 – 336
  48. Ford Everest – 318
  49. Hyundai Exter – 300*
  50. Suzuki S-Presso – 295
    Note:
    *: Includes commercial variants
    #: Combination of two models

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