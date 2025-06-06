Plug-in Jaecoo J7 and Omoda C9’s shock goes further than power

Chery division's first hybrid models not only come with dramatic outputs, but a market first decade-long warranty on various battery and electric motor components.

Omoda & Jaecoo has officially launched its first plug-in hybrid models in South Africa, the C9 SHS (right) and J7 SHS (left). Images: Charl Bosch

Known to be in the pipeline for South Africa since being founded as the standalone brand from parent company Chery almost two years ago, Omoda & Jaecoo officially debuted its first hybrid models this week under the newly created SHS or Super Hybrid System banner.

Shock to the system

A moniker unveiled at the Shanghai International Auto Show in March, and set to be used by the Chery as well, the setup utilises a plug-in hybrid configuration as a way of what the brand views as being the ideal new energy propulsion method for the local market.

Initially, this entails two models – the Omoda C9 and Jaecoo J7 – with the former’s C7 set to be the third SHS model come later this year.

Having grown steadily with combined sales of 4 110 units this year so far, the division’s SHS launch in Muldersdrift outside Johannesburg involved a trek to and from the Gerotek testing facility, where a series of normally uncommon exercises was to take place.

Petrol vs SHS

Teased in select details throughout May after being finally approved in February, the J7 SHS and C9 SHS seemingly differ little from their respective petrol siblings at first glance, though closer inspection soon reveals the hybrid-specific touches.

Besides the second flap that hides the charging outlet on the left rear wing, both get PHEV badges on the bootlid and, in the case of the J7, 19-inch aero wheels.

Modelled on the mid-range Glacier with the C9 using the top-spec Explore as a base, the biggest difference resides underneath the bonnet where the former loses the 1.6 T-GDI engine and the latter the 2.0 T-GDI unit.

J7 SHS’s biggest exterior difference from the normal petrol are the 19-inch aero alloy wheels

Losing their respective seven-speed dual-clutch and eight-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes as well, both utilise the 1.5 T-GDI from the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and Omoda C5, albeit connected to a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) with a single-speed in the J7 and a three-speed in the C9.

For the former, the electric hardware consists of an 18.3-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor on the rear axle.

Combined, the setup develops 255kW/525Nm, which Omoda & Jaecoo claims will take the J7 SHS from 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds. The claimed all-electric range is 90 km and the combined with the petrol engine included 1 250 km.

C9’s rear visual difference from the regular petrol is the PHEV badge on the tailgate and the secondary charging flap on the rear wing.

At the same time, the fuel consumption is 4.8 L/100 km and the waiting time 20-25 minutes from 30-80% using a DC fast charger.

Officially the most powerful Chinese car now available in South Africa, the C9 SHS not only gets the bigger 34.4-kWh battery pack, but two additional electric motors for a total of three.

The result is a total output of 440kW/915Nm, a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds and an all-electric range of 150 km.

Its driveline making it all-wheel-drive from the start versus the front-wheel-drive J7, the C9 SHS has a combined range of 1 100 km, fuel consumption of 5.8 L/100 km and the same 20 to 25-minute waiting time from 30-80% when using a fast charger.

The drive

J7 SHS

Topping their respective line-ups, the first leg of the journey involved the J7, whose inclusion of the hybrid system has seen the lamented combination of a poorly calibrated throttle and mismatched transmission being eradicated almost completely.

Smooth on take-off and no longer as laggy, the J7 feels more responsive and, even at highway speeds, able to travel a significant distance on EV power than its supposed range claim.

Despite its smaller battery than that of the C9, the J7 SHS also supports DC fast charging.

In total, the J7 SHS comes with two hybrid modes; the default HEV and fully-electric EV, plus three drive modes; Eco, Normal and Sport.

Once depleted, or at higher speeds, the powerplant reverts to the petrol engine, a transition that goes relatively smoothly without any jerks being present.

That being said, once fired-up, the smaller capacity petrol becomes audible at the national limit, and with a strained noise which does smoothen once at a constant speed.

Spec

Besides a new centre console, which has seen the aircraft-style gear lever being dropped and replaced by a steering column-mounted selector, the rest of the J7 SHS’s cabin is unchanged and feels not only premium and well put together, but spacious despite the standard fitting of the panoramic sunroof.

Glacier-spec based means the standard inclusion of the 14.8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charger, the eight-speaker Sony sound system, an integrated dashcam, electric, heated and ventilated front seats, Head-Up Display, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, an electric tailgate and ambient lighting.

J7 SHS’ interior sports a new centre console and a column-shift gear lever.

Safety and driver assistance system, which sadly still includes the frustrating Driver Monitoring System, comprises the following:

360-degree surround-view camera;

front and rear parking sensors;

Automatic Emergency Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Lane Departure Warning; and

Blind Spot Monitoring

In the confines of Gerotek, the task with the J7 involved manoeuvring it through a series of strategy placed cones without knocking them down.

With the surfaces wetted, the front-wheel-drive J7 felt largely composed, but, unsurprisingly, tended to oversteer when turned sharply.

A PHEV logo has been added to the tailgate on the right-hand side.

Admittedly, and highly unlikely to be driven in the same manner as the media by future buyers, the J7’s steering felt slightly better than that of its petrol sibling, though still recognisable as an over assisted electric setup.

Notably, an all-wheel-drive model is in the works and could arrive either by year-end or in 2026 depending on the rate of development.

C9

Swapping from the J7 to the plusher but much more powerful C9, the pair of line-up tests included a high-speed braking exercise and the dreaded moose test.

Feeling its weight when jarred from side-to-side as found with the normal Explore tested last year, the C9 SHS’ greater power becomes apparent, but not with the same potency as its figures suggest.

Braking from an eventual 158 km/h, the C9 didn’t feel as lacking in the brake department as the petrol variant did, however, the overly assisted steering prevailed.

Away from Gerotek, the continues adaptive dampers have been retuned to accommodate the electric system and as such, no longer result in the C9 being as floaty as before.

In an opposite from the J7 though, the electric motors and battery pack haven’t solved the C9’s throttle calibration foibles as a noticeable delay, and hesitation remains before it eventually accelerates.

New to the interior are hybrid graphics within the instrument cluster and infotainment system, and a two-tone brown-and-black Nappa leather finish.

Refined and quiet, the transition from petrol to electric is just as unobtrusive as in the J7, with three hybrid modes being available: HEV, EV and EV+, along with the carryover six driving settings: Eco, Normal, Sport, Mud, Snow and Off-Road.

As with the J7, the firing of the engine is anything but pleasant on the ear and becomes badly strained when accelerating as a likely result of it having to work harder with the added weight of the battery pack and trio of electric motors.

Given that all of the models still had to be run-in and that some had done less than 1 000 km, a more thorough determination will be given once the first units arrive for the seven-day test.

Spec

As for standard equipment, the C9 SHS comes standard with Nappa leather upholstery, a fragrance dispenser, heated, electric and ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and a panoramic sunroof.

Centre dashboard dial now comes with integrated HEV and EV buttons.

Included further are two wireless smartphone chargers, Head-Up Display, ambient lighting and a pair of 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system – the latter furnished with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Standard safety and driver assistance tech comprises:

540-degree camera system;

Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights;

Driver Attention Monitor;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Lane Departure Warning;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lead Vehicle Alert;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Lane Keep Assist; and

Reverse Automatic Braking.

Conclusion

With the mentioned sales growth experienced throughout the year so far, the introduction of the SHS variants of the Jaecoo J7 and Omoda C9 adds an element of assurance given the uncertainty and range anxiety still associated with fully electric vehicles.

At the same time providing a near-on 100 km electric range – in the case of the J7 – self-charging hybrids cannot match, it still remains to be seen how both will be accepted come the monthly sales figures.

Price

Included with each model’s price tag, the J7 SHS and C9 SHS introduce a series of warranty firsts to the local markets.

In addition to the first owner-only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty, both come standard with a 10-year/200 000 km guarantee on not only the battery, but also various other electric components Omoda & Jaecoo refers to as the power motor control unit.

Completing the back-up guarantees is a seven-year/200 000 km warranty, a five-year/75 000 km service plan and, for the first 250 buyers only, free installation of a wallbox charging unit as a premises of choice.

J7

J7 1.6 T-GDI Vortex DCT – R519 900

J7 1.6 T-GDI Glacier DCT – R579 900

J7 1.6 T-GDI Inferno AWD DCT – R679 900

J7 SHS – R689 900

C9

C9 2.0 T-GDI Inspire AT – R785 900

C9 2.0 T-GDI Explore AWD AT – R885 900

C9 SHS – R999 000

