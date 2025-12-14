Omoda & Jaecoo launches festive season vehicle wellness check

Bookings can be done by simply contacting the nearest dealership.

Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa has introduced a complimentary 15-minute vehicle wellness holiday check in readiness for the festive season.

What is included?

Applicable to all Omoda and Jaecoo, the check involves the following:

Tyres

Brakes

Lights

Wipers

Battery

Fluid levels

In addition, where needed, guidance and recommendations will be provided to make sure all vehicles are ready for the season, whether this amounts to replacing wear-and-tear items or even the provision of holiday tips.

“South Africans have a deep love for the open road. Whether it’s a drive to the coast, a visit to family, or a summer escape with friends,” says Shannon Gahagan, National Brand and Marketing Manager for Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.

“With so many of us travelling long distances at this time of year, it’s important that every journey starts with confidence. Our complimentary holiday vehicle health check reassures customers that their vehicle is prepared for the trip ahead, helping them focus on what really matters: enjoying the adventure, safely.”

How to book?

The 15-minute holiday vehicle health check can be booked by simply contacting the nearest Omoda & Jaecoo dealership.

