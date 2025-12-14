Motoring

Home » Motoring

Omoda & Jaecoo launches festive season vehicle wellness check

Picture of Mark Jones

Compiled by Mark Jones

Road Test Editor

2 minute read

14 December 2025

09:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Bookings can be done by simply contacting the nearest dealership.

Omoda & Jaecoo wellness check

Omoda & Jaecoo has introduced a new vehicle wellness at no cost to owners. Picture: Omoda & Jaecoo

Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa has introduced a complimentary 15-minute vehicle wellness holiday check in readiness for the festive season.

What is included?

Applicable to all Omoda and Jaecoo, the check involves the following:

  • Tyres
  • Brakes
  • Lights
  • Wipers
  • Battery
  • Fluid levels

In addition, where needed, guidance and recommendations will be provided to make sure all vehicles are ready for the season, whether this amounts to replacing wear-and-tear items or even the provision of holiday tips.

ALSO READ: Jaecoo J5 has reason for being the SUV bargain of the year

“South Africans have a deep love for the open road. Whether it’s a drive to the coast, a visit to family, or a summer escape with friends,” says Shannon Gahagan, National Brand and Marketing Manager for Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.

“With so many of us travelling long distances at this time of year, it’s important that every journey starts with confidence. Our complimentary holiday vehicle health check reassures customers that their vehicle is prepared for the trip ahead, helping them focus on what really matters: enjoying the adventure, safely.”

How to book?

The 15-minute holiday vehicle health check can be booked by simply contacting the nearest Omoda & Jaecoo dealership.

NOW READ: Omoda prices streamlined and re-arranged C5 range

Read more on these topics

festive season Motoring News Tips

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Sport Soweto Marathon runner Dezirée du Plessis dies after being hit by taxi
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Delusional ministers and flashy leaders gaslight as toddler burns
News Malema gives Ramaphosa his flowers over Trump response
Opinion Trump’s claimed peace victories fall apart
News NDPP interviews: Hermione Cronje says NPA dysfunction drove her to resign twice

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp