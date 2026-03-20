Changing of the guard: Audi replacing A8 with Q9 as new flagship

A8 will end its stint as Audi's flagship product and sedan after 32-years.

Soon to make its long overdue arrival later this year, a new report from the United Kingdom has claimed that the Audi Q9 will also be the successor for the A8.

Uncertain future revealed

Last year, the Four Rings’ Head of Technical Development, Geoffrey Bouquot, admitted that a replacement was being looked into, but not approved.

Apart from the removal of certain derivatives, the current D8 generation A8 has soldiered on without any significant changes since going on-sale in 2017.

Huge new Audi Q9 SUV confirmed as indirect replacement for A8 limousine https://t.co/EdjRQjlGwc pic.twitter.com/HVoINOc6Kt — Autocar (@autocar) March 17, 2026

According to Britain’s Autocar, though, its successor will now be the Q9, which will slot-in above the Q7 as Ingolstadt’s flagship.

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Earlier this month, motor1.com reported that orders for the A8 had officially ended on 18 February in Germany, hinting at the first sign of its discontinuation.

Addressing the Q9 and A8, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner told the British publication, “the Q9 will be the new flagship of the Audi portfolio”.

What to expect?

Still largely under wraps, despite frequently spied by various publications undergoing testing, the Q9 will reportedly seat six or seven and ride on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC).

This means it will continue to offer combustion propulsion comprising petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options.

Aesthetically, it will be similar to the Q3 and Q5, with the same set to apply to the interior.

End of an era

The end of the A8 will bring a halt to its 32-year reign as Audi’s flagship product since it replaced the V8 in 1994.

The original Audi A8 replaced the V8 in 1994. Picture: favcars.com

Locally, the A8 bid farewell before the D8’s arrival as a result of sluggish sales compared to the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Since 2022, Audi’s sole version of the D8 A8 available locally was the performance S8. However, this ended last year after less than five units were moved on a monthly basis.

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