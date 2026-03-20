Durban July 2026 theme revealed: Anlia Etzebeth and designer Kathrin Kidger share tips to interpret it

Durban July 2026 will take place on Saturday, 4 July at the Hollywoodbets Greyville.

The theme for the 2026 Durban July has been announced as “Country Allure”.

The reveal took place on Thursday, 19 March, at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The event was hosted by actress, singer and Springbok WAG Anlia Etzebeth.

Stephen Marshall, head of major events, marketing and broadcast at Race Coast, said the theme reflects the essence of the sport.

“This year’s theme, ‘Country Allure’, pays homage to the elegance and authenticity at the heart of the sport’s heritage. It reflects the beauty of the landscapes where thoroughbreds are bred and trained, while inspiring people’s creativity and celebrating what’s beautiful about the countryside,” he said.

Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager Devin Heffer described the event as a major fixture on South Africa’s calendar.

“It’s by equal measure the country’s biggest horse race and an unforgettable social occasion,” he said.

He added, “This year offers a nod to the timeless relationship between horse racing and the countryside. The racing spectacle promises another exceptional celebration of sport, fashion, and entertainment.”

Go big, go bold, go unbridled! 🏇



The Hollywoodbets Durban July theme has been unveiled, and invites you to ponder our country’s dramatic landscapes, rural escapes, and equestrian culture.



Show us your Country Allure, with true South African flair.💜#HDJ2026 #HDJCountryAllure… pic.twitter.com/QTRklptGR3 — Hollywoodbets (@Hollywoodbets) March 19, 2026

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How to interpret ‘Country Allure’

Speaking to The Citizen, Etzebeth expressed her excitement about the theme, saying it allows for a wide range of interpretations.

“I love the theme Country Allure. I think it is very exciting. It’s very broad. You can do so much with it,” she said.

She said the theme balances contrasting elements.

“It’s rebellious, but at the same time, it’s feminine. It’s strong, but at the same time, soft,” she said.

Etzebeth suggested natural tones when interpreting the theme.

“If I think about colour, earthy tones or the countryside, sky. Just keep it, I think, very natural,” she said.

Interpreting the theme beyond the obvious

Award-winning designer Kathrin Kidger said the theme should not be interpreted literally.

“It’s not chaos; it’s release — release into elegance, release into authenticity, release into true expression,” she said.

“For me, this year’s Durban July theme, ‘Country Allure’, is not about costume; it’s about a feeling, a quiet and powerful shift.”

She explained the concept draws on deeper ideas rather than obvious visual references.

“I’m not drawing from the literal codes of the countryside, but rather from the mythology that has always inspired great fashion: the cowboy, not as a figure, but as an idea, of independence, of self-possession, of moving through the world with intention,” she said.

Kidger said the theme centres on movement and freedom.

“The horse becomes a metaphor for freedom, the horizon endless possibility, and the countryside a return to grounding or self,” she said.

She also highlighted the importance of fabric and garment construction.

“Look for textiles that move, satins, soft silks, fluid organzas, fabrics that respond to the body, to wind, to light. The garments must breathe,” she said.

“Fabric is no longer just an aesthetic; it becomes a part of a story, part of the land,” she added.

Kidger said designers should move away from rigid structures.

“We’re stepping away from restrictive structures. Instead, explore ease with intention. Draping, soft tailoring, pieces that hold shape but do not confine,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of storytelling in design.

“Instead of obvious Western motifs, think of abstract references, linear elements that echo horizons, layering that suggests landscapes, movement that mimics the rhythm of a horse in motion,” she said.

On colour, she said designers should take inspiration from nature.

“Draw from nature, but elevate it: sun-faded neutrals, deep earth tones, sky-inspired hues, all treated with a sense of polish and sophistication,” she said.

Durban July 2026 will take place on Saturday, 4 July at the Hollywoodbets Greyville in Durban.

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