Omoda prices streamlined and re-arranged C5 range

Line-up now spans four models instead of the previous six, but now with standard forced assistance and still priced below R350 000.

Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa has announced yet another line-up realignment of the former’s C5 after introducing the X-Series in April.

Restructuring

Street becomes Street+

Part of an effective range streamlining, the entry-level Street becomes the Street+, while both the Lux S and Elegance S trim grades fall away.

Above the Street+, the Style adopts the Style X moniker, therefore joining the Lux X and Elegance X, which continue unchanged.

Model-wise, the Street+, which debuted just over a year ago, receives a six-speaker sound system after originally being equipped with a four-speaker.

ALSO READ: Omoda C5 X Series doesn’t just marks the spot, it hits the spot

Also new is a drive mode selector with two settings, Eco and Sport.

While specification is otherwise unchanged, up front, the normally aspirated 1.5-litre engine has been dropped in favour of the turbo unit every other derivative has had since sales of the C5 commenced two years ago.

Outputs, therefore, climb back up to 115kW/230Nm from 83kW/138Nm, directed to the front wheels through a CVT.

X-rated Style

Moving up to the Style X brings the same engine, but now mated to the six-speed dual-clutch ‘box as on the Lux X and Elegance X.

Underneath, the previous torsion beam rear suspension, which continues on the Street+, makes way for a multi-link layout.

All models now use the turbocharged 1.5 T-GDI engine rated at 115kW/230Nm. Image: Omoda

New on the specification front is LED headlights and the same increased boot capacity as the Lux X and Elegance X from 378-1 075-litres to 442-litres-1 149-litres.

No changes to the Lux X and Elegance X have taken place.

Price

As before, the C5 Street+ and Style X are covered by a two-year/25 000 km service plan and the Lux X and Elegance X by a five-year/70 000 km plan.

All four variants are, however, inclusive of a five-year/150 000 km warranty, and the first-owner only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.

C5 1.5 T-GDI Street+ CVT – R339 900

C5 1.5 T-GDI Style X DCT – R374 900

C5 1.5 T-GDI Lux X DCT – R425 900

C5 1.5 T-GDI Elegance X DCT – R465 900

NOW READ: Omoda C5 range adjusted again to include new X Series pair