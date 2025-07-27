Omoda C5 X Series doesn’t just marks the spot, it hits the spot

New crossover SUV models swap out much-criticised CVT for dual-clutch transmission.

Opinions vary over every aspect of Chinese carmaker from manufacturing to after sales backup. Except for one thing. The Chinese learn damn fast and apply what they’ve learned in no time.

The Omoda C5 is just another case on point. The crossover SUV has been the cornerstone of Chery-owned Omoda & Jaecoo’s local success since its debut just over two years ago. During this time, O&J twice introduced a lower-priced entry-level model to the C5 range.

And more recently, two X Series models have joined the range below the S variants. These offer dual-clutch transmission (DCT) as an alternative to the much-criticised CVT gearbox. At a reduced price nogal.

Omoda C5 X Series arrives

The Omoda C5 Lux X DCT and Elegance X DCT have replaced the standard Lux CVT and Elegance CVT models. At R425 900, the Lux X DCT is R52 000 cheaper than before and the Elegance X DCT R42 000 less at R465 900. The Citizen Motoring recently sampled the Omoda C5 in Elegance X DCT guise.

Lowering pricing usually goes with cutting some fat, but in this case, O&J actually found a way of adding a whole lot. These come under the skin, styling, space, spec and after sales backup.

Apart from the gearbox upgrade, the X Series also features hardware enhancements in the form of improved brake pedal response and replacing of the torsion beam rear suspension with a multi-link setup.

Improved looks

The front end, which futuristic styling helped the Omoda C5 make a grande local entrance in 2023, now features a redesigned matrix grille and headlights and new bumper. The LED daytime running lights motif is also more in line with its bigger C9 sibling.

No changes were made to the rear, while we thought new 17-inch black alloy wheels adds to C5 X Series’ overall appeal.

Inside, the materials on the doors have been upgraded, along with the addition of a more powerful 50-watt wireless charger. These features alongside the carried-over set of goodies which includes dual 10.25-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Hello Chery voice recognition system.

The comprehensive set of safety features also stay unchanged.

The Omoda C5 Elegance X rides on 17-inch black alloy wheels. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Designers have also somehow managed to eek out more boot space in a structure featuring the same architecture. It has gone up from 378 litre to a very respectable 442 litres.

Omoda C5 X sticks to familiar mill

The service plan, which is standard alongside a five-year/150 000km warranty and 10-year/one-million km engine warranty for the first owner, has been upgraded. It goes from a two-year/30 000km plan to a five-year/70 000km contract.

ALSO READ: Omoda C5 range adjusted again to include new X Series pair

Besides all these valuable additions, the real hardcore deal breaker for Omoda C5 X Series – besides its price – is the six-speed DCT gearbox. Like the CVT, it is mated to a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which sends 115kW of power and 230Nm of torque to the front wheels. The drive mode selector also now include Normal mode alongside the Eco and Sport modes.

While a DCT box over a CVT must be regarded as an upgrade all day every day, is it by no means perfect. Our biggest gripe with it the shuddering when coming to a stop.

The Omoda C5 Elegance X features two 10.25-inch digital screens. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Slow to react

But to be fair to the box, it is not solely to blame for drivetrain annoyances. Loads of low-down turbo lag and typical Chinese throttle calibration issues do not help its cause. A much-delayed response during acceleration from a standstill, followed by too much power, is all to familiar. And that is sadly something that no driving mode software or gearbox mechanism can fix.

ALSO READ: Omoda C5’s price drops below R350 000 with new Street variant

Omoda claims the DCT will sip 6.9 litres per 100km compared to the CVT’s 7.4L/100km. But as we’ve seen so many times with this mill in various models regardless of transmission, our consumption just dipped under 10L/100km after a week of city traffic.

All in all, the Omoda C5 Elegance X DCT is a very appealing package at a very competitive price. Even if your heart isn’t completely sold because of the drivetrain issues, your head is likely to overrule it taking into account what is on the table.