PODCAST: Hybrid Omoda C5 offers big savings at the pumps

In terms of real-world numbers, HEV sips almost four litres of petrol less for every 100km.

The sharp increases in fuel prices have left many motorists looking for more fuel economic solutions like new energy vehicles like the Omoda C5 HEV.

Being an HEV (hybrid electric vehicle), the C5 is powered by a combination of a petrol engine and an electric system. The result is dramatically improved fuel consumption.

Being a self-charging hybrid, the Omoda C5 does not need external power to charge the battery. This is done purely from the petrol mill. The car automatically switches between the engine and the electric motor on the fly to improve consumption.

Omoda C5 HEV makes Pitstop

In this week episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we take a closer look at the C5 HEV. And compare it to its two biggest rivals, the Chery Tiggo Cross HEV and Toyota Corolla Cross HEV.

The Omoda’s turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol mill is hooked up to a 1.83kWh battery pack and single electric motor. It sends 165kW of power and 295Nm of torque to the front wheels via dedicated hybrid transmission. This is all of 50kW/65Nm more than the non-hybridised 1.5-litre C5.

In terms of fuel consumption, the Chery-owned Chinese carmaker claims that the C5 HEV will sip 4.9 litres per 100km, while the 1.5T C5’s is rated at 6.9L/100km. More accurate real-world figures during our testing are 5.2L/100km for the HEV and 9L/100km. Almost four litres per 100km is a lot of money, especially with another record hike coming into effect on Wednesday.

Real-world results

The manufacturer’s claim that the Omoda C5 HEV can also get over 1 000km on its 51-litre tank is accurate. Last year, Road Test Editor Mark Jones won Omoda & Jaecoo’s Ten-Countries Super Hybrid Marathon in China by travelling 906km during a gruelling two-day journey across China, with petrol left in the tank at the finish.