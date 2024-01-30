Operation Catfish catches 14 people for issuing illegal driving licences

On Monday 14 people were arrested in a recent operation aimed at exposing officials and members of the public who pay for driver’s licences without going through the proper procedures.

The suspects face allegations of fraud, corruption and money laundering with relation to illegally providing learner’s and driver’s licences to undeserving individuals. They will go to court on Tuesday, at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

Traffic staff break their own rules

The suspects arrested consisted of nine women and five men aged from 30 to 57. They are from Mpumalanga, Gauteng and the Free State.

According to Hawks Lt Col Zweli Mohobeleli from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, four people were arrested in Bloemfontein and two in Botshabelo.

Furthermore, four more suspects were apprehended in Pretoria, Phalaborwa and Mbombela. Additionally, two women and a man were arrested at the Lengau Testing Centre on Monday.

“This included several staff members of the Traffic Department and members of the public issuing learner’s and driver’s licences without the proper procedures. The officials included traffic officers, as well as driving school instructors and runners who were involved in the issuing of licences,” said Mohobeleli.

Major General Mokgadi Bokaba, head of the Free State Hawks and Lt Mohobeleli said more arrests were imminent.

Motorist disapproval

“Members of the public who obtain licences through corrupt means are a danger to society and will be arrested,” said Bokaba.

South African citizens who spoke to the SABC welcomed these arrests because they are part of the reason why there are so many accidents on the roads.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane, concurred saying the consequences of the sale and buying of licences were highly negative.

“The impact of corruption relating to the sale of driving licences is massive, it can be seen in the number of road accidents, people dying on the roads because people can’t drive or understand road signs,” said Zwane.