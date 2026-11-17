Saood Variawa and Charan Moore led a TGRSA one-two at the Northam Zondereinde Bushveld 400 in Limpopo.

Victory in the fifth and final round, held in the Thabazimbi area on 13 and 14 November, means that TGRSA’s Toyota GR Hilux IMT EVOs have won every round of the season.

Team-mates Guy Botterill and Henry Köhne finished second to round off a campaign that has seen them crowned the 2026 SARRC overall and Ultimate FIA T1+ champions.

Botterill leads Day 1

Variawa and Moore completed the 411km event in a total time of 05:30:06, finishing 1 minute 42 seconds ahead of Botterill and Köhne to claim their second win of the season.

Botterill and Köhne were first on the road in Friday’s 22km qualifying race. They set the fastest time, 14 seconds clear of Variawa and Moore, despite having to stop and open a closed gate.

They then chose to open the road again on the 108km stage one, where another gate cost them time that was credited back.

Tthey still set the fastest time to end the day in the overall lead, 55 seconds clear of Variawa and Moore, giving TGRSA a one-two going into the final day.

The only view most got of the TGRSA Toyota GR Hilux IMT EVO. Picture: Supplied

Variawa fights back

Saturday’s action began with a repeat of Friday’s 108km stage. Botterill and Köhne held the lead through stage two, despite losing time to a buffalo on the road and went into the final stage 49 seconds ahead.

On stage three, however, Variawa and Moore were 2 minutes 31 seconds quicker than their teammates, thus taking the lead and the victory to end the season as they started it: on top of the podium.

“It was quite a rollercoaster of a season,” said Variawa. “We had a good opening round where we won and a good closing round, but in between, it wasn’t ideal.”

“We were fighting with Guy throughout the weekend and Guy did a good job, I must say. This season he was very consistent and really quick, so he really deserves the championship.”

Variawa pushed Botterill hard the entire season. Picture: Supplied

First title for Botterill

For Botterill, a former multiple national rally champion, the title is his first in rall raid, and it came on the back of three consecutive victories at Stella, Outeniqua and Vryheid.

Köhne, who joined Botterill from the second round of the season, secured the navigators’ crown alongside him.

“We had a fantastic season. It was a really, really good run. Super faultless really. And we hardly put a foot wrong the whole season,” said Botterill.

“Henry was absolutely amazing on the notes. We opened just about every single stage of every single rally. Even this weekend we opened everything again. He did a great job,”

Team effort

Botterill was quick to credit the team behind the Toyota GR Hilux IMT EVO. “I really want to thank the guys. They did an amazing job to give us the equipment to drive hard and win.

“We never had a single mechanical failure the whole year. It’s always nice to reward the team with victories. I’m really chuffed for them.”

TGRSA are hoping to fly at the Dakar Rally in Morocco 2027. Picture: Supplied

Dakar up next

With the 2026 SARRC season complete, attention now turns to the 2027 Dakar Rally, which both crews will tackle in new machinery.

“Toyota has a long and proud history in motorsport and 2026 will go down as a vintage year for Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa,” said Glenn Crompton, vice-president of marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors.

“To win every round of the season and to take both the drivers’ and navigators’ titles, is a remarkable achievement by the entire team.

“Our philosophy of kaizen, or continuous improvement, is at the heart of everything we do and this season it has truly paid dividends.

“Motorsport pushes our people and our vehicles to their limits and the lessons we learn in the toughest conditions help us to build ever better cars for our customers.

“We congratulate Guy, Henry, Saood, Charan and the whole team, and look forward to supporting them on the road to Dakar.”