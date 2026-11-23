The Hilux DKR Alpha is the first of a new generation of Dakar bakkies developed and built by Shameer Variawa Racing

Gazoo Racing South Africa has unveiled its Toyota Hilux DKR Alpha, a brand-new rally-raid machine to take on the 2027 Dakar Rally.

The Toyota Hilux DKR Alpha bakkie will also compete in the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) in the Ultimate class as well as the South African Rally-Raid Championship (SARRC) at home.

Where the Toyota GR Hilux IMT EVO refined a platform honed over several seasons, the Hilux DKR Alpha is the first of a new generation of Dakar bakkies developed and built by Shameer Variawa Racing (SVR).

All new components

The name reflects both the bakkie and its ambition. DKR carries forward the Dakar heritage that has defined the Hilux’s competition history, while Alpha signals the first of a new breed.

The Toyota Hilux DKR Alpha introduces an all-new electronic architecture, new suspension components and a new damping partnership.

It also introduces an FIA-approved seat attenuation system designed in-house by SVR at its state-of-the-art workshop in Kyalami, Joburg.

SVR is under no illusion about the scale of the challenge of taking a completely new car to Dakar for its first major event. Picture: Supplied

Land Cruiser power

Drive comes from the twin-turbo, 3.5-litre, turbo petrol V6 found in the Toyota Land Cruiser 300. In standard trim, the unit is good for 305kW and 650Nm.

A little-known fact is that in full blooded Dakar trim, the SVR Toyota Hiluxes make less than standard due to the output being restricted by FIA rally-raid regulations.

Attention to detail

The aerodynamic concept and component packaging of the bakkie has been improved as well as the drivetrain layout, while weight distribution has been optimised.

There has also been a major emphasis on structural robustness and reliability. Plus, the approach angles and driver visibility have been increased.

Unbeatable legacy

South African-built Hilux machines have won the Dakar Rally outright three times, in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

At home, GRSA won the 2025 South African Rally-Raid Championship and more recently, it secured the 2026 overall and Ultimate FIA T1+ titles after the Toyota GR Hilux IMT EVO won every round of the season.

The bakkie that takes the start in January at Dakar 2027 will be the beginning of the car’s journey rather than the finished product. Picture: Supplied

Dakar 2027

The 2027 Dakar Rally, the 49th edition of the event, takes place from 9-23 January and covers 7 824km over 12 stages from Portugal to Morocco. This includes 4 341km of timed stages across uncompromising desert terrain.

The harsh environment and relentless competition of the Dakar Rally make it the ultimate proving ground for any vehicle. It will be the first major test of the Toyota Hilux DKR Alpha.

Proudly local

Glenn Crompton, vice-president of marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors, said: “The Hilux has proven itself in the toughest events on earth for more than a decade. Every lesson we have learnt has made it a better vehicle for our customers.

“Kaizen, or continuous improvement, is at the heart of everything we do. And the self-reliance we have built with SVR, which designs, builds and develops these cars right here in South Africa, allows us to apply it faster than ever.

“The Toyota Hilux DKR Alpha is the next chapter in this story that takes the quality, durability and reliability our customers expect from a Hilux and pushes them further than ever.

“It is a proud moment for everyone at Toyota South Africa Motors and across the programme. We cannot wait to see the Toyota Hilux DKR Alpha take on Dakar.”