Teams from Gazoo Racing Europe and Gazoo Racing South Africa will combine and compete as Gazoo Racing Toyota with a one-team approach

The 2027 Dakar Rally will run from 9 to 23 January and comprises 12 stages over a 7 824km route. This includes a full 4 341km of timed stages that run from Portugal to Morocco.

Gazoo Racing Toyota will be competing with Toyota Hilux-based rally-raid vehicles. These high-tech race machines are built on a lightweight tubular chassis and feature dedicated suspension, dampers and brakes.

Power and efficiency are delivered by engines based on the 3.5 litre V6 twin-turbo petrol V35A powerplant from the Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

A combination of youthful talent and experience brings proven Dakar Rally performance, determination and a strong team spirit to the Gazoo Racing Toyota driver and navigator line-up for 2027.

Guy Botterill & Henry Köhne

Guy Botterill is the newly crowned 2026 South African Rally-Raid champion. He was named rookie of the year on his Dakar Rally debut in 2024.

He has won several other national titles in South Africa alongside compatriot Henry Köhne, who will join him on the Dakar Rally for the first time next year.

Henk Lategan & Brett Cummings

South Africans Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings are multiple national champions and strong contenders on the global stage.

They finished second in the 2025 Dakar Rally and won the South African round of the W2RC in the same season.

Akira Miura & Armand Monleón

Japanese driver Akira Miura is a five-time winner of the Stock category in a Toyota Land Cruiser. Spaniard Armand Monleón is an experienced navigator who has competed in the Dakar Rally 11 times.

The pair have made strong progress during their first W2RC season together in 2026.

Henk Lategan, Brett Cummings, Akira Miura, Armand Monleón, Seth Quintero and Andrew Short will make up the rest of the team. Picture: Supplied

Seth Quintero & Andrew Short

With two W2RC victories in 2026 and multiple Dakar Rally stage wins, American pair Seth Quintero and navigator Andrew Short have established themselves as front-runners.

They will aim for their first overall Dakar Rally podium, building on Quintero’s second place in the T3 category in 2023.

Saood Variawa & Charan Moore

At just 21 years old, Saood Variawa, is the 2025 South African Rally-Raid champion. He also became the youngest-ever Dakar Rally stage winner during only his second appearance in 2025.

In his fourth Dakar Rally, he is joined by a new navigator, fellow South African and former motorcycle competitor Charan Moore.

Dakar Future Mission 1000

Toyota will bring hydrogen and fuel cell technology to motorsport with the Toyota Gazoo Racing DKR GR FC Hilux.

The aim is to win the Dakar Future Mission 1000 category which is dedicated to experimental vehicles and new technologies.

Built on the same platform as the Ultimate class Hilux, the DKR GR FC Toyota Hilux features a high-output fuel cell comprising two mass-production fuel cell stacks combined into one system.

A dedicated e-axle, an IAV Dragoon ECU and a new electronics system have been specifically selected. Innovative solutions such as natural fibre panels, which replace some carbon fibre parts and a new high-voltage cooling system have been introduced.

Dania Akeel & Sébastien Delaunay

Saudi Arabian driver Dania Akeel will drive the DKR GR FC Toyota Hilux alongside Frenchman Sébastien Delaunay.

The pair will compete together in the Dakar Rally for the second time. In her first Dakar Rally in 2022, Akeel achieved a Top-10 finish in the T3 class, and in 2025 won a stage in the Challenger class.