On paper it is, but on the road the GR Supra just shades the bZ4X Touring in a straight-line Toyota performance shootout.

It’s crazy to think that here we are discussing a family-friendly battery-electric vehicle having a full go against a high-performance petrol-powered sports machine for the title of Toyota’s fastest car.

But here we are. The car is the bZ4X Touringl, Toyota South Africa’s first battery-electric (BEV) vehicle introduced into the country.

Plenty power and torque

Getting straight into the numbers because we already told you all about the drive and spec of the Toyota bZ4X and the bZ4X Touring when the cars were launched a few months ago.

While the bZ4X delivers 255kW of power and 459Nm of torque, the bZ4X Touring you see here delivers somewhat more at 334kW and 538Nm.

This comes courtesy of a 74.7kWh battery that powers dual electric motors, one on the front and one on the rear axle.

The redesigned dashboard is centred around a new 14-inch multimedia touchscreen and 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Picture: Mark Jones

Claimed times

Toyota South Africa claims a 0-100km/h time of just 4.3 seconds for the bZ4X Touring and it is comfortably the company’s fastest SUV.

But we all know what happens out on the road, especially with our poor-quality fuel and here at the high altitude of the Reef.

Can this be Toyota’s fastest vehicle?

What you see on paper does not always translate in the same way and our data reflects exactly this.

The bZ4X Touring as tested is as close as it can ever get to not only being the fastest Toyota SUV. It is almost the outright fastest Toyota.

It misses out on the crown by a mere two hundredths of a second to the now discontinued Toyota GR Supra in automatic guise, with a time of 4.46 seconds to 4.44 seconds. But what it does do is smash the Toyota GR Yaris and GR Corolla in a straight line.

An estimated range of 462 to 487km for the Toyota bZ4X makes long-distance travel increasingly practical. Picture: Mark Jones

Electrical consumption

But where it can’t be touched by any Toyota performance petrol or diesel is when it comes to efficiency.

Averaging 16.3kWh per 100km, the bZ4X Touring will make even the Christmas Grinch smile. This usage comes to R65 per 100km if I charge at home.

I will save you doing the maths. Just R65 gets you just over two litres of 95 octane fuel today. So, you can say the bZ4X Touring averages a mere 2 litres per 100km. The GR Corolla, Yaris and Supra average around five times this amount.

Verdict

The Toyota bZ4X Touring makes so much sense as a family car for the modern era. It has cool styling, safety, tech and space for absolute days. And it costs you almost nothing to run.

But you will have to live without any sort of GR emotion that many of Toyota’s other high-performance cars bring to market. Your money. Your choice.

As Toyota’s first dedicated battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the bZ4X Touring represents much more than the launch of a new model. Picture: Mark Jones

Pricing

bZ4X Touring – R1 317 700

All Toyota bZ4X models are sold with a six-year/90 000km service plan and a three-year/100 000km warranty. The EV battery is covered by an eight-year/160 000km warranty.