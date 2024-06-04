JUST IN: Relief as petrol and diesel prices drop from Wednesday

Several international and local factors have contributed to the decreases in petrol and diesel prices.

Motorists will welcome the +R1 price cut at the pumps. Picture: Neil McCartney

South African motorists can breathe a sigh of relief with a drop in petrol and diesel prices from Wednesday.

The price reduction will be welcomed by South Africans as they navigate a hostile economic climate.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has announced the price of both 93 and 95 octane petrol will decrease from Wednesday, 5 June 2024.

Prices

Both 93 and 95 octane petrol will decrease by R1.24 per litre.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) will be cut by R1.19 per litre, while diesel with 0.005% sulphur will drop by R1.09 per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost 80 cents less per litre, while the price of LP Gas decreases by R1.35 per kilogram.

Reason for petrol increase

The DMRE said there were several international and local factors that contributed to the decreases in petrol and diesel prices.

