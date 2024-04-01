Petrol price: This is how much you will pay at the pumps

With the increases in petrol kicking in from Wednesday, motorists will pay a lot more for the commodity at the pumps.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy published the latest official fuel price adjustments last week. Picture: Neil McCartney

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) published the latest official fuel price adjustments last week.

Increase

As it has been reported throughout March, both grades of petrol will see big price hikes which is almost double the previous estimate of R0.35 per litre.

The department said 93 octane petrol will increase by 65 cents per litre and 95 octane will rise by 67 cents per litre.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) increases by 3.2 cents per litre while diesel with 0.005% sulphur decreases by 1.78 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost 29 cents per litre less, while the price of LP Gas decreases by 19 cents per kilogramme

The DMRE said several international and local factors contributed to the increase in petrol and diesel prices.

Cost

With that in mind, this is how much petrol will cost you at the pumps:

Inland

Inland February March April 93 Octane R22.92 R24.13 R24.78 95 Octane R23.24 R24.45 R25.12 Diesel (0.05% sulphur) R21.36 R22.42 R22.45 Diesel (0.005% sulphur) R21.43 R22.62 R22.60 Illuminating paraffin R15.84 R16.48 R16.19 LP Gas per KG R37.90 R38.31 R38.12

Coastal

Coastal February March April 93 Octane R22.20 R23.41 R23.99 95 Octane R22.52 R23.73 R24.33 Diesel (0.05% sulphur) R20.64 R21.70 R21.66 Diesel (0.005% sulphur) R20.74 R21.93 R21.84 Illuminating paraffin R14.91 R15.55 R15.19 LP Gas per KG R34.94 R35.35 R35.16

Levies

The department said Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana in his budget speech in February announced that the fuel levy and Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy on both petrol and diesel will remain unchanged, with effect from 3 April 2024.

“However, the carbon fuel levy increased by 1.00 c/l on both petrol and diesel. Thus, the fuel levy on petrol and diesel will increase to 396 c/l and 384 c/l, respectively,” the department said.

