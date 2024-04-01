Motoring

Home » Motoring

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

4 minute read

1 Apr 2024

10:09 am

Petrol price: This is how much you will pay at the pumps

With the increases in petrol kicking in from Wednesday, motorists will pay a lot more for the commodity at the pumps.

Petrol price: This is how much you will pay at the pumps

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy published the latest official fuel price adjustments last week. Picture: Neil McCartney

With the increases in petrol kicking in from Wednesday, 3 April, motorists will pay a lot more for the commodity at the pumps.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) published the latest official fuel price adjustments last week.

Increase

As it has been reported throughout March, both grades of petrol will see big price hikes which is almost double the previous estimate of R0.35 per litre.

The department said 93 octane petrol will increase by 65 cents per litre and 95 octane will rise by 67 cents per litre.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) increases by 3.2 cents per litre while diesel with 0.005% sulphur decreases by 1.78 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost 29 cents per litre less, while the price of LP Gas decreases by 19 cents per kilogramme

The DMRE said several international and local factors contributed to the increase in petrol and diesel prices.

ALSO READ: Petrol and diesel prices to increase from Wednesday

Cost

With that in mind, this is how much petrol will cost you at the pumps:

Inland

InlandFebruaryMarchApril
93 OctaneR22.92R24.13R24.78
95 OctaneR23.24R24.45R25.12
Diesel (0.05% sulphur)R21.36R22.42R22.45
Diesel (0.005% sulphur)R21.43R22.62R22.60
Illuminating paraffinR15.84R16.48R16.19
LP Gas per KGR37.90R38.31R38.12

Coastal

CoastalFebruaryMarchApril
93 OctaneR22.20R23.41R23.99
95 OctaneR22.52R23.73R24.33
Diesel (0.05% sulphur)R20.64R21.70R21.66
Diesel (0.005% sulphur)R20.74R21.93R21.84
Illuminating paraffinR14.91R15.55R15.19
LP Gas per KGR34.94R35.35R35.16

Levies

The department said Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana in his budget speech in February announced that the fuel levy and Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy on both petrol and diesel will remain unchanged, with effect from 3 April 2024.

“However,  the carbon fuel levy increased by 1.00 c/l on both petrol and diesel. Thus, the fuel  levy on petrol and diesel will increase to 396 c/l and 384 c/l, respectively,” the department said.

ALSO READ: What we know about the SA-bound Haval Jolion Pro so far

Read more on these topics

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy motorist petrol petrol price

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Cele scoffs at MK party’s demand for him to be questioned over Zuma’s security
Crime Joshlin Smith: Police examining pieces of clothing presumed to be hers
News MK party worried about Zuma’s safety after second crash
News Jacob Zuma survives car crash in KZN, MK party claims ‘foul play’ involved
South Africa ICJ agrees with SA and orders Israel to ensure more aid reaches Gaza

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe