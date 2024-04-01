What we know about the SA-bound Haval Jolion Pro so far

Haval Jolion will be sold as a more affordable SUV alongside its new GWM sibling.

The Haval Jolion Pro is expected in South Africa later in 2024. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

GWM last month gave a glimpse of the Haval Jolion Pro set to be rolled out in South Africa later this year.

The Citizen Motoring takes a look at where this new SUV will fit in and how it will affect the current Haval Jolion.

Haval Jolion Pro to co-exist with Jolion

The Haval Jolion Pro will slot in above the Jolion, with the latter’s line-up expected to undergo some changes. Indications are that GWM will keep the City and Super Luxury trim levels, but forego the mid-spec Premium and Luxury Jolion models.

The Haval Jolion’s hybrid version and six-speed manual transmission option are also set to be discontinued.

The Jolion will keep the current 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 105kW of power and 210Nm of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox will become the sole choice of transmission.

More power

The Haval Jolion Pro will feature the same mill, albeit uptuned to 130kW/270Nm. It will be mated to seven-speed double clutch transmission.

The hybrid version of the Pro will produce a total of 140kW/370Nm. This powertrain is hooked up to what GWM call Dedicated Hybrid Transmission.

The Jolion Pro is at 4 470mm two millimetres shorter than the Jolion, six millimetres taller at 1 625mm and 84mm wider at 1 898mm. Both has a 2 700mm wheelbase.

Interior changes

Inside, the Jolion Pro – as showcased by GWM in Sandton last month – swap out the traditional gear lever for a rotary dial. The facia is also different from that of the Jolion and other features include a digital instrument cluster, head-up display and wireless phone charger.

Boot space is rated at more than 500 litres for the Haval Jolion Pro. This is significantly bigger than the 337 litres on offer in the Jolion.

Final pricing and specification is only expected at a later stage. The Haval Jolion Pro is set to make its local debut before the end of the year.

It is part of a big product offensive by GWM for 2024. It started with the GWM Tank 300 and also include the P500 bakkie and the Tank 500.