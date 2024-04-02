Daily News Update: DA councillor ‘monkey’ remarks | Eskom’s tariff hike | Police officer kills girlfriend

In today’s news update, a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor landed herself in hot water over ‘monkey circus’ remarks.

Meanwhile, South Africans are clutching onto their wallets as they prepare for a petrol price increase amid Eskom’s tariff hike.

And in a tragic incident, a Durban Metro police officer who allegedly stabbed and killed his girlfriend recounted her final moments.

News today: 2 April

DA councillor’s ‘monkey circus’ remarks

DA’s councillor in Knysna Sharon Sabbagh (centre). Picture: Facebook

A Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor in Knysna, Sharon Shabbagh landed herself in hot water after uttering what many considered to be derogatory remarks.

In viral TikTok video from a special finance and governance committee sitting held last week, Shabbagh lashed out at opposition parties after a ruckus broke out.

“You wanna teach [Matika] how to manage a meeting… Continue… We are going to have the yappa yappa monkey circus going on here,” she said.

READ FULL STORY: DA Knysna councillor in hot water for ‘monkey circus’ remark

Eskom suspended load shedding in time for tariff hike

Eskom has suspended load shedding until further notice. Image: iStock

After suspending load shedding over the Easter weekend, Eskom has followed up its generosity – prolonging its suspension until further notice.

However, despite the welcome gesture, Eskom implemented an electricity tariff hike which took effect on Monday.

This means your electricity bill will change significantly from this month onwards.

READ MORE: Lights on a little longer as Eskom extends load shedding suspension

Hang on, a petrol price hike is also enroute

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy published the latest official fuel price adjustments last week. Picture: Neil McCartney

Well, electricity is not the only financial obligation that will cost you more from this week.

In case you haven’t heard, petrol prices will be going up on Wednesday.

Brace yourself because 93-octane petrol will increase by 65 cents, while 95-octane is expected to go up by 67 cents.

READ MORE: Petrol price: This is how much you will pay at the pumps

Joshling Smith investigation continues

It’s been 41 days since Joshlin Smith disappeared from her home in Saldanha Bay. Picture: Facebook

Meanwhile, investigations into the disappearance of Joshlin Smith are still ongoing.

It’s been more than 40 days since the young girl went missing from her home in Saldanha Bay, after being in the care of her mother’s boyfriend.

Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, is among the suspects arrested.

READ MORE: Disappearance of Joshlin Smith continues to intrigue SA as police are still investigating

Manhunt underway for murderous husband

Thohoyandou Police are looking for a male suspect who shot and killed his 45-year old wife in church on Saturday. Image: iStock

Thohoyandou police have launched a manhunt for a male suspect who shot and killed his wife during a church service.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at Makonde Village, Limpopo.

After storming into the church, the man fired several shots at his wife, killing her instantly.

READ FULL STORY: Church murder: Limpopo husband on the run after shooting and killing his wife

Big Brother Mzansi winner was crowned

Big Brother Mzansi season four winner, McJunior. Picture: Supplied

McJunior emerged as the winner of this year’s season of Big Brother Mzansi.

After participating in what many considered an eventful season of the reality show, McJunior was crowned as the top contestant on Sunday.

READ MORE: Big Brother Mzansi lived up to its theme of S’ya Mosha as McJunior is crowned winner