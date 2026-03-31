Petrol price shock hits at midnight: Here’s what you’ll pay

Both petrol and diesel prices will increase.

South African motorists have been dealt a massive blow and will have to fork out more for petrol and diesel at the pumps from Wednesday.

The United States and Israel’s war in Iran has ignited global panic, with the conflict spiking fuel prices to record highs.

Earlier this month, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) insisted the country’s fuel supply remains stable in the immediate term, despite extreme volatility in global energy markets triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Petrol and diesel prices are expected to rise just after midnight, from 00:01 on Wednesday, 1 April 2026.

Petrol and diesel prices

The DMRE announced that the prices of 93-octane and 95-octane petrol will increase by R3.06 per litre.

The price of diesel with 0.05% (500ppm) sulphur increases by R7.37 per litre, and 0.005% (50ppm) sulphur goes up by R7.51 per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost R11.67 more per litre, while the price of LP gas decreases by 57 cents per kg countrywide, except in the Western Cape, where it’ll increase by R1.08 per kg.

The new fuel prices follow a R3 reduction in the fuel levy for one month.

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How much will fuel cost you?

When the fuel price adjustment kicks in, a litre of 93 unleaded petrol will cost R23.25 per litre, while 95 unleaded will be R23.36

The wholesale price of 0.05% (500ppm) diesel will decrease to R 25.90 per litre, and 0.005% (50ppm) will cost R26.11

Reasons for the increase

DMRE spokesperson Robert Maake stated that several factors, including international petroleum product prices and the rand-US dollar (USD) exchange rate, contributed to the decrease in petrol and diesel prices.

Brent Crude Oil price

Maake said the average Brent Crude oil price increased from 69.08 US Dollars (USD) to 93.67 USD during the period under review.

“This is due to the continued tension between the US and Iran, which has affected crude oil supply, especially through the Strait of Hormuz.

The average international product prices followed the increasing trend of crude oil prices. These factors led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by R5,26 per litre, R9,49 per litre and R10,80 per litre, respectively.

Maake said the prices of Propane and Butane remained the same during the period under review due to lower demand as the season shifted to warmer weather in the Northern Hemisphere.

“However, shipping costs were higher due to the conflict in the Middle East.”

Rand/US dollar exchange

Maake said the rand depreciated on average, against the US dollar (from R16.00 to R16.64 per US dollar) during the period under review, when compared to the previous one.

“This led to higher contributions to the basic fuel prices of petrol, diesel and Illuminating Paraffin by 56.18 c/l, 78.07 c/l and 83.21 c/l, respectively.

Slate levy

Maake added that the cumulative slate amounted to a positive balance of R4.93 billion for petrol and diesel at the end of February 2026.

“In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the slate levy remains unchanged at zero cents per litre (0.00c/l) in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 1st of April 2026.”

Levies

Maake said the Minister of Finance Enoch Gondongwana, in his budget speech on 25 February 2026, announced that the fuel levy on petrol and diesel will increase by 9.00 c/l and 8.00 c/l respectively.

The carbon levy will also increase by 5.00 c/l for petrol and 6.00 c/l for diesel. Therefore, the fuel levy in the price structure of petrol and diesel will increase to 429.0 c/l and 416.0 c/l.

He further announced that the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy on both petrol and diesel will increase by 7.00 c/l to 225.0 c/l. These adjustments will come into effect from 1 April 2026.

Short-term Relief Measure

Maake said that due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict, which has affected fuel prices globally, a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy of R3.00 per litre

He said Godongwana, in consultation with the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, implemented the petrol and diesel price structures from 1 April to 5 May 2026.

“Therefore, the fuel levy for petrol and diesel will be 129.0 c/l and 116.0 c/l respectively during this period.”

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