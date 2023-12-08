Approved: Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series GD-6 arriving in 2024

First quarter reveal has been set-out for the first four-cylinder Land Cruiser 70-series in nearly three decades.

With the exception of the chassis cab models, the incoming South African-spec 70-series GD-6 should be otherwise identical to the depicted Australian versions. Image: Toyota Australia

Unveiled in Australia back in August, and at the end of last month in Japan, Toyota South Africa Motors has confirmed that the local market will be privy to the four-cylinder Land Cruiser 70-series next year.

What to expect

In a confirmation notice to The Citizen following pricing announcement in Japan where the neither the 4.5 D-4D V8 diesel or 4.0-litre V6 petrol variants are marketed, Toyota stated sales will commence in the first quarter of the new year, with exact specification to be announced then.

Carried over unchanged from the Land Cruiser Prado, Fortuner and Hilux, the GD-6 produces 150kW/500Nm, one kilowatt less but 70 Nm more than the D-4D V8, which goes to the rear or all four wheels through an equally new six-speed automatic gearbox.

Land Cruiser 70-series returned to Japan at the end of last month in 76 station wagon guise only. Image: Toyota Japan

Another Land Cruiser first not offered since the four-speed automatic departed in the late 1990s, expectations are that the GD-6 will be availed to the 76 station wagon, 78 Troop Carrier and 79 single and double cab as an alternative to the V8, or in the case of the 78, known as the Troopy, the normally aspirated 4.2-litre straight-six oil-burner.

Middle East have a short wheelbase 76 no other market will be privy to. Image: Toyota UAE

Not expected though is the short wheelbase 76 that debuted at the end November as part of the 70-series’ roll-out in the Middle East where only the V6 petrol engine is offered in combination of the five-speed manual ‘box and now, the mentioned automatic.

For the South Africa, the inclusion of the four-cylinder will take the local market engine count to four after the V8 diesel, the 96kW/285Nm free-breathing oil-burner and the petrol V6 that pumps out 170kW/360Nm.

New inside and out

Besides a new centre console to accommodate the six-speed automatic gearbox, the 70-series also boasts a new infotainment system and tweaked lower dashboard facia. Image: Toyota Japan

As in Australia and Japan, the latter exclusively in 76 guise, the arrival of the GD-6 will involve the same restyled exterior and revised interior, consisting of LED headlights, a new centre console, upgraded 6.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a pair of type-C USB ports and a new central storage area.

A key inclusion that saw its re-entry to Japan after a decade, the availability of Toyota’s Safety Sense system could be expanded to the South African model, though as mentioned, exact details will only be announced next year.

Brown upholstery is bespoke to the Middle East market 70-series. Image: Toyota UAE

Included in the system is Pre-Collision Warning with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Lane Departure Warning, a reverse camera with rear parking sensors, Traffic Sign Recognition and Intersection Assist.

Price conundrum

Priced from $75 600 (R938 394) to $83 500 (R1 036 454) Down Under and at ¥4 800 000 (R625 309) in Japan, current local market pricing for the 70-series kicks-off at R749 200 for the single cab 79 4.0 V6 and ends at R1 022 100 for the V8 engine 76 LX.

Key change at the rear are the light clusters moving to the bumper. Image: Toyota Japan

Should the same pricing structure be applied as in Australia, expect the GD-6 to come with a credit over the comparative V8, which Down Under equates to $4 100 or a directly converted R50 891.

Whether the same method is adopted for South Africa remains unknown and as such, is purely speculative and should not be applied as an indication of the GD-6’s final price tag.

